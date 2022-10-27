Brutally mountainous route awaits Tour de France riders next summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Brutally mountainous route awaits Tour de France riders next summer

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 12:13 pm
The 2023 Tour de France will take riders on a mountainous route (Pete Goding/PA)
The 2023 Tour de France will take riders on a mountainous route (Pete Goding/PA)

A brutally mountainous route awaits riders on the 110th edition of the Tour de France next summer while the second Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift heads for a dramatic climax on the summit of the Tourmalet.

The routes for both races were unveiled by the Amaury Sports Organisation in Paris on Thursday, with the rumoured severity of the men’s race confirmed.

The 3,404 kilometre route will tackle all five of France’s mountain ranges and include only 22 kilometres of time trials – suiting the pure climbers but perhaps persuading the likes of Geraint Thomas, Primoz Roglic and Vuelta a Espana champion Remco Evenepoel to race the Giro d’Italia instead.

There are eight flat stages for the sprinters – with Mark Cavendish hoping to be among them as he chases what would be a record-breaking 35th Tour stage victory.

The 37-year-old Manxman is yet to confirm his team for next season – a scheduled announcement from B&B Hotels-KTM on their plans for 2023 was postponed earlier this week.

But it was the mountain goats who were licking their lips as Tour director Christian Prudhomme unveiled a route which includes four summit finishes – at Cauterets-Cambasque in the Pyrenees, the Puy de Dome in the Massif Central, the Grand Colombier in the Jura and at Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc in the Alps.

Reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard was not at the route announcement in person but he would have liked what he heard, while former winner Tadej Pogacar sat smiling in the audience.

In all there are eight mountain stages – including stage 20 from Belfort to Le Markstein which packs five categorised climbs into only 133 kilometres before the peloton heads to Paris.

The only time trial is on stage 16 in the Arve valley, covering 22 kilometres between Passy and Combloux.

The second edition of the relaunched women’s edition, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, will again begin on the same day the men’s race finishes but this time the opening stage will be far away from Paris, starting and finishing in Clermont-Ferrand in the centre of France.

Over the following week the 956 kilometre race will wind its way south west towards the Pyrenees, with four flat stages and two hilly days before the race is decided over the final weekend.

The highlight will come on the penultimate day with a 90km stage from Lannemezan to the summit of the mighty Tourmalet via the Col d’Aspin – the sort of day where last year’s champion Annemiek Van Vleuten could again prosper.

The overall winner will be crowned after a 22km individual time trial around Pau the following day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Micky Mellon has no new issues (Simon Marper/PA)
No new worries for Tranmere ahead of Carlisle clash
Rohit Sharma helped India to victory (Rick Rycroft/PA)
Three half-centuries help India to comfortable victory over the Netherlands
Hugo Lloris admits VAR decisions are complicated to understand (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Hugo Lloris admits VAR decisions are complicated after Tottenham denied late win
Marcus Edwards scored against his former club (Mike Egerton/PA)
It was crazy – Marcus Edwards recalls emotional moment scoring against Spurs
Liam Livingstone has recently returned to England after nearly two months out (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Liam Livingstone: Australia are ideal opponents for England to get back on track
Lewis Hamilton wants to keep racing into his forties (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
You’re stuck with me – Lewis Hamilton keen to thrash out new Mercedes deal
Finn Azaz is struggling to be fit (Nick Potts/PA)
Finn Azaz doubtful as Plymouth host Exeter in League One derby
Chelsea have appointed Joe Shields as new co-director of recruitment and talent (Nick Potts/PA)
Chelsea appoint Joe Shields as new co-director of recruitment and talent
Brandon Comley is available for Walsall (Nick Potts/PA)
Brandon Comley returns to contention as Walsall host Rochdale
James Sands is focused on Aberdeen (Richard Sellers/PA)
James Sands and Rangers switching focus to Aberdeen after Napoli defeat

Most Read

1
The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting ‘suspiciously’ at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
2
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor tells Moray church ‘primary function’ of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
3
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
4
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
5
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn’t left, says…
6
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
7
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
8
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
9
The 2023 Tour de France will take riders on a mountainous route (Pete Goding/PA)
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
10
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders

More from Press and Journal

The Haewene Brim FPSO at Aibel yard in Haugesund, Norway. Image: Oystein Berge
Shell confirms delay to Pierce North Sea project but first gas expected by year-end
Graphic of SLB Performance Centre
Oilfield services giant SLB to open ‘one-stop shop’ in Aberdeen
Cruden Bay
How a Cruden Bay farmer's wife welcomed enemy submariners with a cuppa in 1945
Nailing it: Jema Baynes has proved she is a cut above when it comes to intricate nail designs. Photos all by Kath Flannery, DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen nail artist with over 52k followers on Instagram
Nikki Leys, owner of The Liberty Kitchen, is loving running her dream cafe at Greyhope Bay. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
The Liberty Kitchen: What dreams are made of
Orkney cruise
Orkney harbours records unexpected £400k windfall from cruise liner income
Most of us have strong childhood memories associated with the comforting, nourishing properties of soup (Photo: Anna_Pustynnikova/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Soup will always be a nourishing, comforting constant throughout life
Racial bias can develop earlier than you might expect (Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Debra Radford: Black History Month is a good time to talk to children about…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; William Milton.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dad roamed streets with sledgehammer looking to smash heads of 'black drug dealers'
Melt in the mouth: Former nurse Felicity Macdonald and her husband Rory, a retired air ambulance pilot, are celebrating the sweet success of their Alford based chocolate making business. Photos by Chris Sumner DC Thomson.
Chocoholics look away now: Inside the Alford chocolate shop with famous fans

Editor's Picks

Most Commented