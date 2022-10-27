Three half-centuries help India to comfortable victory over the Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three half-centuries help India to comfortable victory over the Netherlands

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 12:13 pm
Rohit Sharma helped India to victory (Rick Rycroft/PA)
Rohit Sharma helped India to victory (Rick Rycroft/PA)

Half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav helped India make it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup with an impressive 56-run victory over the Netherlands in Sydney.

India were looking to back up their incredible fightback against Pakistan with victory over the Netherlands – who fell to defeat against Bangladesh in their opening game – and they were too strong with both bat and ball.

The Netherlands made a bright start when KL Rahul was dismissed in the third over, making nine from 12 balls as India managed just 32 from the opening powerplay.

Sharma started to get the Indians motoring midway through the innings and reached his half-century before ballooning one straight into the hands of Colin Ackermann at deep mid-wicket on 53.

Kohli picked up where he left off in the victory over Pakistan as he made 62 and is yet to be dismissed during the tournament so far.

Yadav’s rise up to third in the T20I rankings and growing reputation was being hammered home as his quick-fire half-century from 25 balls rocketed India to 179 for two at the end of the innings, including a six into the crowd from the last ball of the innings.

The Netherlands’ innings never gained any momentum and Vikramjit Singh was first to depart for one when he was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar inside the powerplay.

The spinners were proving to be a handful for the Dutch, with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin claiming four consecutive wickets between them as the Netherlands stuttered on 63 for five.

Kumar struck again with the wicket of captain Scott Edwards before Mohamed Shami and Arshdeep Singh chipped in as the Netherlands limped to a score of 123 for nine and a comfortable defeat in their second game.

