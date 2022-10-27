European Central Bank hikes interest rates again in bid to halt rising inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

European Central Bank hikes interest rates again in bid to halt rising inflation

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 1:46 pm
Christine Lagarde is expected to provide clues on what the ECB intends to do next (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Christine Lagarde is expected to provide clues on what the ECB intends to do next (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike aimed at squelching out-of-control inflation, increasing rates on Thursday at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history and raising questions about how far the bank intends to go with a recession looming over the economy.

The 25-member governing council raised its interest rate benchmarks by three-quarters of a percentage point at a meeting in Frankfurt, matching its record increase from last month and joining the US Federal Reserve in making a series of rapid hikes to tackle soaring consumer prices.

The ECB has raised rates for the 19-country euro area by a full two percentage points in just three months, distance that took 18 months to cover during its last extended hiking phase in 2005-2007 and 17 months in 1999-2000.

Central banks around the world are rapidly raising interest rates that steer the cost of credit for businesses and consumers.

Their goal is to halt galloping inflation fuelled by high energy prices, post-pandemic supply bottlenecks, and reviving demand for goods and services after Covid-19 restrictions eased.

The Fed raised rates by three-quarters of a point for the third straight time last month.

Quarter-point increases have usually been the norm for central banks. But that was before inflation spiked to 9.9% in the eurozone, fuelled by higher prices for natural gas and electricity after Russia cut off most of its gas supplies during the war in Ukraine.

Inflation in the US is near 40-year highs of 8.2%, fuelled in part by stronger growth and more pandemic support spending than in Europe.

Inflation robs consumers of purchasing power, leading many economists to pencil in a recession for the end of this year and the beginning of next year in both the US and the 19 countries that use the euro as their currency.

Markets will be watching ECB President Christine Lagarde’s news conference for clues about how far the bank intends to go.

Analysts at UniCredit said Lagarde was not likely to provide clues about the peak level of rates but “we suspect that she will drop hints pointing to an increasing likelihood that rates will have to be raised into restrictive territory, and a slower pace of hikes following today’s bold move”.

At the last meeting in September, she indicated that three-quarters of a point was not the “norm” but added that decisions are being taking on a meeting-to-meeting basis. Some analysts foresee a half-point increase at the last rate-setting meeting of the year in December and think the bank may pause after that.

The ECB foresees inflation falling to 2.3% by the end of 2024.

Higher rates can control inflation by making it more expensive to borrow, spend and invest, lowering demand for goods. But the concerted effort to raise rates has also raised concerns about their impact on growth and on markets for stocks and bonds.

Years of low rates on conservative investments have pushed investors toward riskier holdings such as stocks, a process that is now going into reverse, while rising rates can lower the value of existing bond holdings.

The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has warned that tightening monetary policy “too much and too fast” raises the risk of prolonged recessions in many economies.

The IMF forecasts that global economic growth will slow from 3.2% this year to 2.7% next year.

The ECB’s benchmark for short-term lending to banks now stands at 2%, a level last seen in March 2009.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

The supermarket chain Aldi confirmed a rise in pay (Peter Byrne/PA)
Aldi to pay all UK store staff at least £11 an hour in supermarket…
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
Almost 28,000 Britons enter insolvency as inflation hits
Half of people who have a mortgage have said they are worried about rising interest rates, according to a new survey (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)
A third of mortgage holders struggling with payments amid rising rates, ONS says
Russell Evans, of Bullards, the gin maker which has won its legal battle with energy drink manufacturer Red Bull (Bullards/ PA)
Red Bull loses legal battle against gin maker with ‘bull’ in its name
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Kyodo via AP)
Japan’s cabinet approves spending plan to counter inflation
Rishi Sunak has a massive financial black hole to plug (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
PM eyes £50 billion tax hikes and spending cuts amid ‘massive fiscal black hole’
Safety experts have expressed alarm at the dismissal of several senior Twitter executives (Yui Mok/PA)
Elon Musk takeover could ‘unravel’ Twitter safety progress, campaigner warns
The Rough storage site lies under the North Sea (Jane Barlow/PA)
Centrica: Rough gas storage site is back up and running at 20% capacity
The owner of British Airways and Iberia has seen its revenues recover to pre-pandemic levels and revealed it returned to profit in the third quarter (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways owner buoyed by leisure travel resurgence
The bank said it expects income to be higher than previously guided (Andrew Matthews/PA)
NatWest upgrades income forecast and mortgage lending soars

Most Read

1
Three fire crews tackled the blaze at Cloverfield Grange, Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Picture: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Heroic dads race into burning Aberdeen flat amid fears child trapped inside
2
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to…
3
Carri Macinnes and her two young children lost everything in a flat fire on Clifton Street in July. Images: Carri Macinnes/DC Thomson.
Mum still fighting to find new home for son and five-week-old daughter – three…
2
4
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers
5
David Harding leaving court.
Sheriff shows mercy on dad who confronted daughter’s violent bully
6
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll urged his SNP councillors to "carefully consider" whether to attend the Aberdeen FC stadium briefing. He was "happy" for them to go, despite announcing he would not attend due to potential planning issues further down the line. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email shows council co-leader Alex Nicoll suggested SNP snub Aberdeen FC stadium…
2
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin reveals meeting to hammer home to Aberdeen summer signings how much games…
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man hounded ex for money and made bizarre spyware accusation after break-up
9
Aaron Simmonds leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mechanic banned from road after ‘stupid’ decision to drive home from pub
10
Eve Crawford leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Spraypaint vandal in court over mysterious Japanese graffiti on Aberdeen University buildings

More from Press and Journal

Long Bumpy Road; Shutterstock ID 585018715; purchase_order: ; job:
Leading north-east businessman says mistakes just 'bumps on the road' to entrepreneurship
quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Autumn doesn't always have to be drab.
Historical walks and Halloween ideas: 5 things to do this weekend
Rural healthcare was in the spotlight with two motions to Highland Council today. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'We'd have to say we're sorry, we're not ready': Highland Councillors clash over push…
Title glee for Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr.
Defending champions Invergordon still striving for top gear in North Caledonian League
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must ignore Rangers' problems and concentrate on their own strengths
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Dundee. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy desperate to make first-team return
Dozens of ducks were killed and injured following the attack.
Dog owner appears in court after 80 ducks die at Elgin farm
CR0039114 singer Fiona Kennedy at The Tivoli In pic........ **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 27-10-2022
Fiona Kennedy returns to the Tivoli 60 years after her dad packed in more…
A woman poses proudly with her art..
Finding a home in the Hebrides: The artist who came on holiday and never…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented