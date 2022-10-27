Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp escapes touchline ban for Manchester City red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp escapes touchline ban for Manchester City red card

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 4:19 pm
Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 after being found guilty of improper conduct (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 after being found guilty of improper conduct (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has avoided a touchline ban for his red card in the 1-0 win over Manchester City earlier this month.

The German was sent off for confronting Anthony Taylor after the referee had failed to give a foul for a challenge on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva and later admitted he “lost it”.

Klopp has been found guilty of improper conduct by an independent panel and handed a £30,000 fine.

The Football Association may choose to appeal that decision once it receives the written reasons from the panel.

An FA statement read: “Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool FC’s Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October.

“The manager accepted his behaviour during the 86th minute was improper, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing.

Klopp admitted he
Klopp admitted he “lost it” after he confronted Taylor in the 86th minute of the 1-0 win over Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

“This sanction is subject to appeal by either Jurgen Klopp or the FA following receipt of the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons.”

In February last year Klopp was fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge for questioning the integrity of referee Kevin Friend and/or implying bias after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Four years ago Klopp was fined £8,000 and warned about his future conduct after running onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker after Divock Origi scored a Merseyside derby winner in the sixth minute of added time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Victor Radley is looking forward to honouring his father and grandfather (PA Images/Mike Egerton)
Victory Radley ready for emotional family occasion in Sheffield
Harvey Vale is back in contention for Hull (Simon Marper/PA)
Harvey Vale in contention as Hull host Blackburn
Port Vale will host Lincoln this weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Port Vale players to be assessed ahead of visit of Lincoln
Josh Sheehan, left, could feature again for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)
No new injury worries for Bolton against Oxford
Ruel Sotiriou made a goalscoring impact from the bench last time out (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ruel Sotiriou hopeful of return to Leyton Orient side against Salford
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe celebrates a year in his job next month (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Howe hits back at sneering comments over Newcastle’s spending power
The Football Association has published its Football Leadership Diversity Code report for the 2021-22 season (Mike Egerton/PA)
English clubs failing to meet pledged diversity targets, annual FA report shows
Joe Efford, left, faces a lengthy spell out (PA)
Motherwell suffer Joe Efford blow after forward ruled out for rest of 2022
Joe Ward could return for Peterborough (Joe Giddens/PA)
Joe Ward to undergo fitness test for Peterborough’s clash with Cambridge
Rival captains England’s Jos Buttler, left, and Australia’s Aaron Finch shake hands with umpires Aleem Dar, right, Joel Wilson, second right, and Chris Brown (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
England thwarted by rainy conditions as crunch Australia clash is abandoned

Most Read

1
Three fire crews tackled the blaze at Cloverfield Grange, Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Picture: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Heroic dads race into burning Aberdeen flat amid fears child trapped inside
2
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to…
3
Carri Macinnes and her two young children lost everything in a flat fire on Clifton Street in July. Images: Carri Macinnes/DC Thomson.
Mum still fighting to find new home for son and five-week-old daughter – three…
2
4
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers
5
David Harding leaving court.
Sheriff shows mercy on dad who confronted daughter’s violent bully
6
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll urged his SNP councillors to "carefully consider" whether to attend the Aberdeen FC stadium briefing. He was "happy" for them to go, despite announcing he would not attend due to potential planning issues further down the line. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email shows council co-leader Alex Nicoll suggested SNP snub Aberdeen FC stadium…
2
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin reveals meeting to hammer home to Aberdeen summer signings how much games…
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man hounded ex for money and made bizarre spyware accusation after break-up
9
Aaron Simmonds leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mechanic banned from road after ‘stupid’ decision to drive home from pub
10
Eve Crawford leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Spraypaint vandal in court over mysterious Japanese graffiti on Aberdeen University buildings

More from Press and Journal

Long Bumpy Road; Shutterstock ID 585018715; purchase_order: ; job:
Leading north-east businessman says mistakes just 'bumps on the road' to entrepreneurship
quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Autumn doesn't always have to be drab.
Historical walks and Halloween ideas: 5 things to do this weekend
Rural healthcare was in the spotlight with two motions to Highland Council today. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'We'd have to say we're sorry, we're not ready': Highland Councillors clash over push…
Title glee for Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr.
Defending champions Invergordon still striving for top gear in North Caledonian League
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must ignore Rangers' problems and concentrate on their own strengths
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Dundee. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy desperate to make first-team return
Dozens of ducks were killed and injured following the attack.
Dog owner appears in court after 80 ducks die at Elgin farm
CR0039114 singer Fiona Kennedy at The Tivoli In pic........ **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 27-10-2022
Fiona Kennedy returns to the Tivoli 60 years after her dad packed in more…
A woman poses proudly with her art..
Finding a home in the Hebrides: The artist who came on holiday and never…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented