10 go on trial over 2016 Brussels suicide attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

10 go on trial over 2016 Brussels suicide attacks

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 10:49 am
Lawyers speak with defendants through the glass of a specially designed box at the start of the trial of 10 people over terror attacks in Brussels in March 2016 (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lawyers speak with defendants through the glass of a specially designed box at the start of the trial of 10 people over terror attacks in Brussels in March 2016 (Olivier Matthys/AP)

More than six years after the deadliest peacetime attack on Belgian soil, the trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station began in earnest under high security on Monday.

Among the accused is Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor among the Islamic State extremists who in 2015 struck the Bataclan theatre in Paris, city cafes and France’s national stadium.

He was taken to court in an armoured police vehicle and identified himself when called upon by the presiding judge.

Belgium Attacks Trial
An aide guides victims to their seats at the start of the trial in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

The 10 defendants face charges including murder, attempted murder and membership of, or participation in the acts of, a terrorist group, over the morning rush-hour attacks at Belgium’s main airport and on the central commuter line on March 22 2016.

In all, 32 people were killed and around 900 others were injured or suffered mental trauma.

If convicted, some of the accused could face up to 30 years in prison.

The trial was initially expected to start in October but was pushed back to allow changes to the seating arrangements for the defendants.

More than 300 witnesses could be questioned during the hearings, which are being held at a court in the former headquarters of Nato, on the outskirts of the Belgian capital and are expected to run for six to nine months.

Belgium Attacks Trial
Special police stand behind defendants in a specially designed glass box at the start of the trial for the March 2016 terror attacks in Brussels (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Most of the first week is expected to be taken up with legal formalities and a public reading of the indictment and charges, a document around 500 pages long.

Abdeslam, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole over the attacks in the French capital, was joined in the dock in Brussels by his childhood friend, Mohamed Abrini, who walked away from the Belgian capital’s Zaventem airport after his explosives failed to detonate.

Abrini was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 22 years for charges including complicity to terrorist murder in the Paris attacks trial.

Oussama Atar, who has been identified as a possible organiser of the deadly attacks on both Paris and Brussels, will be tried in absentia.

He is believed to have died in the Islamic State’s final months of fighting in Iraq and Syria.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented