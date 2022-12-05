Aggressive England clinch thrilling first-Test win over Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Aggressive England clinch thrilling first-Test win over Pakistan

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 11:49 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 12:09 pm
England snatched a dramatic win helped by two quick wickets from Ollie Robinson, second left (Anjum Naveed/AP)
England snatched a dramatic win helped by two quick wickets from Ollie Robinson, second left (Anjum Naveed/AP)

England’s aggressive, bold tactics paid off as they clinched a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session of day five in their first Test in Pakistan since 2005.

Pakistan resumed after tea in Rawalpindi requiring just 86 more runs to win with five wickets remaining, but England fought back to secure an unlikely victory as the sun began to set over a packed stadium.

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes did not deviate from their attacking and unconventional approach with both bat and ball and were rewarded with a first England away win in 12 Tests.

There was a lengthy rearguard effort from Pakistan for the final wicket, with all players surrounding the bat, but it was eventually broken when Jack Leach trapped Naseem Shah lbw – the first wicket to fall to spin in the final innings.

The tourists had looked to be toiling away without reward with only three seamers on a pitch where the fast-bowling option looked the most likely to provide a breakthrough, but Ollie Robinson claimed two quick wickets in his first Test in the subcontinent to change the momentum of the match.

The England swing bowler had been dropped from the squad following a disappointing winter in Australia and the West Indies and concerns over his fitness but has bounced back in his first Test overseas since.

Facing Robinson, Agha Salman had been given not out on the field following an emphatic England lbw appeal, but the visitors’ decision to review proved the right one and he had to depart for 30.

Ollie Robinson, left, celebrates the wicket of Saud Shakeel
Ollie Robinson, left, celebrates one of his four wickets (Anjum Naveed/AP)

The very next ball after Salman’s wicket, the ball brushed the off stump behind Azhar Ali but did not dislodge the bails.

The top-order batter had retired hurt on the evening of day three with a blow to the finger, resumed and had looked comfortable at the crease before he was caught by Joe Root at leg slip off Robinson, the seam bowler’s second in two overs.

Ali had made 40, but his wicket left Pakistan needing 83 runs to win with three wickets left, with defence becoming the order of the day as the batters instead looked to hold out for as long as the light remained.

England had more than an hour to bowl at the tail, which contained three debutants, but the game went down to the wire with the sun already beginning to set over the stands.

With the weight of his experience behind him, 40-year-old James Anderson put England on the brink of victory when Zahid Mahmood just tickled the ball behind with wicketkeeper Ollie Pope taking a diving leg-side catch.

Anderson followed it up almost immediately with another, trapping Haris Rauf lbw for a duck. That decision was upheld despite a review, as was the final wicket of Shah.

England’s daring declaration at tea on day four had set up a thrilling contest on the final day, tempting Pakistan into going for victory with just 343 runs needed to win on a very flat deck.

The tourists had hit 264 runs in just 35.5 overs in their second innings at a run rate of more than 7.5 and had left the game poised with all results possible going into an exciting final session, as the match broke the record for the most runs ever scored in a five-day Test.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented