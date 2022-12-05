Fernando Santos unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction over substitution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fernando Santos unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction over substitution

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 4:15 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has been the centre of attention throughout Portugal’s World Cup campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)


Portugal coach Fernando Santos has revealed he was not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction after being substituted in their final World Cup group game.

Ronaldo appeared angry after being withdrawn 25 minutes from the end of Friday’s 2-1 loss to South Korea.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward later said his frustration was aimed at an opposing player rather than Santos for taking him off.

Cristiano Ronaldo is substituted against South Korea
Ronaldo did not appear happy to be substituted against South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Ronaldo claimed one of the Korean side told him to leave the field quickly and he did not take kindly to the remark.

Either way, Santos accepts it was not a good look for the team and he has not confirmed if Ronaldo will captain the side in Tuesday’s last-16 clash against Switzerland.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Santos said: “If I see the images – I didn’t like it, not at all. I really did not like it.

“But from that moment onwards, everything is finished – full stop regarding that issue. Now, we have to think about tomorrow’s match, and everyone is focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Asked if he could still trust his captain, Santos said: “I only decide who’s going to be the captain when I’ve reached the stadium, so I don’t know. I don’t know what the line-up will be.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos
Fernando Santos must decide whether to retain Ronaldo in his side (Mike Egerton/PA)

“That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’m always going to do.

“But the other topic is solved. We fixed it in-house and that’s it.”

Ronaldo’s presence has cast a shadow over Portugal’s campaign, with his arrival in Qatar overlapping with the messy end of his second spell at United.

Although he scored against Ghana to become the first man to net in five World Cups, his performances have been generally underwhelming and the subject of criticism in Portugal.

He has generated further headlines over the weekend with reports he has received a big-money offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Santos said: “I didn’t even know about this. That’s his decision, that’s what he has to deal with. We are totally focused here on the World Cup.”

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin
Switzerland’s head coach Murat Yakin is looking forward to the game (Martin Meissner/AP)

Portugal remain favourites to progress to the last eight at the expense of the Swiss in the clash at the Lusail Stadium but their opponents are optimistic.

Coach Murat Yakin said: “We’re very much looking forward to this game. It’s a big opportunity for us to make history for Switzerland.

“We’ve seen how euphoric the people are about the fact that we are at this stage and, of course, we’d love to give our fans one more game.

“We’re very ready for the game.”

