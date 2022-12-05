James Maddison backs Kyle Walker to ‘do a job’ on France forward Kylian Mbappe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Maddison backs Kyle Walker to ‘do a job’ on France forward Kylian Mbappe

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 6:51 pm
James Maddison (Adam Davy/PA)
James Maddison (Adam Davy/PA)

James Maddison has backed Kyle Walker to “do a job” on France star Kylian Mbappe in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final.

The reward for Sunday’s comfortable 3-0 last-16 win against Senegal is a mouth-watering clash against the reigning champions back at Al Bayt Stadium.

Gareth Southgate’s men will have to keep Mbappe quiet if England are to have any chance of progressing to another semi-final.

The 23-year-old was young player of the tournament in Russia and has already scored five goals in Qatar, where Maddison believes rapid right-back Walker has the skillset to shackle the France forward.

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker, left, and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will go head to head again on Saturday
Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker, left, and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will go head to head again on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s obviously a fantastic player, one of the best in the world,” he told talkSPORT. “I’m sure we’ll prepare right to try and stop him.

“Kyle Walker started right-back in the game against Senegal and he’s one of the best full-backs in the world. I think if anyone can do a job, it’s him.

“But, listen, France have a lot of threats. It’s not just Kylian Mbappe. They’re a brilliant team and that’s why they are reigning champions.

“We’ve got a lot to be wary of but the tactical work that we do, and the staff here, the work that goes in on the background that people don’t see, will leave us in good stead hopefully, and hopefully we can progress.”

Maddison has yet to feature for England in Qatar, having had to overcome a knee complaint that ruled him out of the first two games after receiving his first call-up in three years.

But the 26-year-old is back fit and desperate to get the chance to win just his second cap.

“Involvement isn’t always necessarily minutes on the pitch and I think that is probably something I’ve learned in the last few weeks of being out here,” Maddison said.

“Of course every player wants to play and I’m no different. I’m desperate to get out there and show what I can do.

“But it’s one of them – my first major tournament at senior level and it’s brilliant to be a part of, you know?

James Maddison is back fit and available for England
James Maddison is back fit and available for England (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s such a learning curve and you gain so much experience without even realising, just on a day-to-day basis of how it works, what it takes to be successful – and we have been successful so far.

“What a brilliant performance last night, really convincing win against a good Senegal team in the knockouts.

“I’m feeling good, the injury’s gone. I’m feeling 100 per cent. I’ve been training for a while now, I’ve been available for the last couple of games.

“It’s just about staying patient, staying ready, which I am. Working hard and trying to be an option for the manager if needed.”

