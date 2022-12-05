Brazil star Neymar thought World Cup was over due to ankle injury By Press Association December 5, 2022, 10:39 pm Neymar made a scoring return for Brazil against South Korea (Peter Byrne/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] Most Read 1 Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after… 2 Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance 3 Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri 4 Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east 5 Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty 6 WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform 7 Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year 8 The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland… 9 Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid 10 New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families More from Press and Journal Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees? Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live… Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even… 'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help… Editor's Picks Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees? Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns nasty SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy Most Commented 1 Asthma expert: Aberdeen LEZ may be unpopular - but it can help save lives 2 'Waste of £28 million': Union Terrace Gardens critics pile on social media post 3 New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year 4 Could 'middle class, baguette-pinching seagulls' sink Aberdeen's green bus stops? 5 Aberdeen fan view: After four defeats on the spin, the season now reaches a critical juncture 6 POLL: Should full A96 dualling go ahead? 7 Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy 8 The story behind Aberdeen's weirdest building - and why it may be the only one of its kind on the planet 9 'The Taliban had killed his family': Fraserburgh skipper tells of dramatic rescue of migrants 10 A Scottish X File: Recalling when scientists tested bubonic plague in the Western Isles 70 years ago