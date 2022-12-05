Luke Shaw: It would be very naive of England to focus purely on Kylian Mbappe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Shaw: It would be very naive of England to focus purely on Kylian Mbappe

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 10:53 pm
Luke Shaw is wary of the threat posed by France (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke Shaw is wary of the threat posed by France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luke Shaw believes it would be “naive” of England to focus solely on the threat of Kylian Mbappe in their World Cup quarter-final clash against France.

England beat Senegal 3-0 in their last-16 meeting on Sunday to set up a date with the reigning world champions at Al Bayt Stadium.

Keeping Mbappe quiet would go some way to helping Gareth Southgate’s men to victory on Saturday night, the Paris St Germain forward having already hit five goals in Qatar – including two in their 3-1 win over Poland which saw them advance to the last eight.

But, with the likes of Olivier Giroud – now France’s all-time record goalscorer – and Antoine Griezmann also expected to line up against England, Shaw insists there are plenty of other players to be concerned with.

“Obviously after his performance (against Poland) there’s going to be even more chat about him but we know he’s a world-class player,” the Manchester United full-back said.

“I think it would be very naive of us to focus purely on him. They’re reigning world champions for a reason and we need to focus on them as a whole team.

“They have brilliant players over the whole pitch so we’re not going to fully focus on him, but it’s an amazing tie to be involved in and that’s why we’re here.”

England impressed in all areas as they saw off Senegal, a performance which pleased Shaw but also one that the 27-year-old knows the squad must use to stoke belief heading into their quarter-final.

Wales v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Luke Shaw knows the size of the task facing England in the last eight (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think we’re really happy with the victory, another clean sheet obviously,” he added.

“We were more clinical in front of goal. We defended well as well, not too many chances for them.

“Obviously in the first half a couple of sloppy passes from us put ourselves under pressure, but apart from that, overall I think it’s a solid performance and what a game to look forward to next.

“It needs to give us confidence and the belief, it’s obviously not going to be easy. They are reigning world champions and they are that for a reason.

“It will be a very tough game and mentally we have to be ready and focused because we have to be at 100 per cent to win this game and we know that.”

France v Poland – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Thumama Stadium
Kylian Mbappe starred for France against Poland (Peter Byrne/PA)

While England and France were projected to meet at this stage, some of the other nations who would have been seen as early favourites have already fallen by the wayside.

Germany and Belgium were eliminated at the group stage and Shaw believes England’s progress shows they are doing something right.

“It’s been an amazing tournament, an unbelievable one to watch and it shows no game is easy,” he added.

“We always speak before about the favourites and this and that and when you come to a World Cup it’s always different – the atmosphere, the game, the heat.

“It’s all things you need to get used to and I think you’ve seen with a couple of the big names you maybe think should be through are not and that shows we’re obviously doing the right things at the moment, but I think we need to step up another level because France are a very good team.”

