Big Bird and Kermit the Frog pay tribute to their ‘friend’ Bob McGrath

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 2:53 am
Big Bird and Kermit the Frog pay tribute to their ‘friend’ Bob McGrath (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Big Bird and Kermit The Frog have remembered their human “friend” Bob McGrath, following his death aged 90.

The fictional duo posted separate tributes to the actor, musician and children’s author, remembering his “infectious joy” and ability to “make every day sunnier”.

McGrath was a member of the US children’s show for more than 50 years, and was known as one of its first non-Muppet regular characters.

He died peacefully at his home on Sunday, his family confirmed in a statement.

In a tweet posted from his official account, Kermit remembered the “wonderful times” they had shared on Sesame Street.

“There was no one quite like my friend Bob McGrath. His infectious joy and remarkable voice could make every day sunnier,” he wrote.

“I’ll always remember the wonderful times we shared on Sesame Street. Let’s all sing a song for Bob today.”

Sharing a picture of the two of them on set together, Big Bird tweeted: “Thank you for always being my friend, Bob. I love you.”

McGrath was a founding cast member when Sesame Street premiered in 1969, playing Bob Johnson, a friendly neighbour to puppet characters including Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Bert and Ernie, Cookie Monster, Grover, and Elmo.

He made his final appearance in 2017, marking an almost five-decade-long career in the Sesame Street world.

A statement shared on his official Facebook said: “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”