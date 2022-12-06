Paul Goldschmidt thinks MLB’s UK return could resemble a Premier League derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Goldschmidt thinks MLB’s UK return could resemble a Premier League derby

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 9:02 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 9:08 am
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be among the St Louis Cardinals travelling to London in June (Handout photo provided by Major League Baseball)
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be among the St Louis Cardinals travelling to London in June (Handout photo provided by Major League Baseball)

St Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt believes Major League Baseball’s return to the UK next summer could boast strong similarities to a Premier League derby.

Eight years ago the 2022 National League MVP travelled to London with his wife with one item on his bucket list – see a top-flight football match, and they went to watch Chelsea host Arsenal.

In June, his crimson-capped side will take on historic National League nemeses the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium in a two-game series.

Asked how the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge compared to Cubs-Cardinals clashes, Goldschmidt said: “It was very similar.

“Walking into the stadium, having the crowd outside and all that energy and atmosphere, and all the celebration.

MLB London Series 2019
The 2019 London Series featured the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Chelsea won that match I believe, so the fans were excited. Everything was just all about the game that day, and that’s how it is both in Chicago and St Louis. I remember one of the big differences was all the away fans sit together. You can’t just buy tickets wherever you want. I thought that was one of the interesting things. I didn’t know about that. It’s something I remember.”

The United States’ vastness might be one reason its big leagues have never felt the need to adopt UK-style away ends. Chicago and St Louis, however, are a relative-to-America mere four-and-a-half-hour drive from each other, sparking a rivalry that has lasted nearly 150 years.

So while the teams for next summer’s London Series, set for June 24-25, may have less international brand recognition than the Yankees and Red Sox, who contested the first London Series in 2019, the battle promises to be no less heated.

Goldschmidt said: “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment for us to go over and play where baseball isn’t usually played, in a football stadium and just everything is different.”

The infielder has followed USA’s World Cup campaign, admitting he recently told his son that, with the Americans now knocked out, he is backing England.

He agreed the rising interest in football Stateside could signal hope for America’s national pastime to make inroads across the pond, spurred on by events like the London Series, also set for revivals in 2024 and 2026.

Some might say 2023 is the biggest year for British baseball yet. Beyond MLB’s return, GB’s men are set to play in their first-ever World Baseball Classic (WBC) – the sport’s answer to the World Cup – with their group stage beginning in Miami in March.

GB, who qualified with a dramatic ninth-inning comeback in September and will be the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, are drawn in a tough group including a USA side set to feature 17-time MLB All-Star Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt said the London Series is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity
Goldschmidt said the London Series is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity for MLB players (Handout photo provided by Major League Baseball)

They will most likely have a shiny new weapon in the form of Bahamas-born Miami Marlins second-baseman Jazz Chisholm, who enthusiastically declared his intent to represent GB at the WBC almost immediately after the final out of the deciding qualifier.

The impact of British youngsters having one of their own to look up to, agreed Goldschmidt, could be as important as MLB games in the long-term growth of baseball in the UK.

He added: “I’ve loved baseball since I was a kid. To have a country like Great Britain, for the game to be spreading, I think it’s great. 

“[Chisholm playing], that’s what’s going to draw the fans in. I remember being a little kid and watching my favourite athletes. You want to be like your favourite player. The more great players we can get to participate for different countries, it’s only going to help the sport in those countries and all around the world.”

:: St Louis Cardinals will play Chicago Cubs in the MLB World Tour: London Series 2023 on June 24 – 25 at London Stadium. Tickets go on sale 10am on December 6 2022 at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/mlb

