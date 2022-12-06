Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin hailed in memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin hailed in memorial service

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 9:06 am
A photo of the late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin is placed amongst flowers and the word ‘Immortal’ outside the Liaison Office in Hong Kong (AP)
A photo of the late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin is placed amongst flowers and the word ‘Immortal’ outside the Liaison Office in Hong Kong (AP)

China’s leaders have eulogised the late Jiang Zemin as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid Communist Party control over society.

The President and current party leader Xi Jinping praised Mr Jiang in an hour-long address at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People as senior officials, military brass and rank-and-file soldiers stood at attention.

Mr Xi emphasised Mr Jiang’s role in maintaining political stability, in reference to his sudden elevation to top leader just ahead of the army’s bloody suppression of the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centred on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

The President said: “Comrade Jiang Zemin emphasized that our party is leading the people in a great struggle to build socialist modernization, and inevitably will encounter many complex situations.

Jiang Zemin memorial
People watch a live broadcast of the memorial service in Beijing (AP)

“The severe situation at home and abroad and the confrontation and struggle between different social systems and different ideological systems often test every member of our party.”

Mr Jiang died at the age of 96, just days after China’s largest street protests since 1989, driven by anger over draconian Covid-19 restrictions.

Acting to quell the protests, authorities flooded the streets with security personnel, and an unknown number of people have been detained.

Those attending Tuesday’s memorial observed three minutes of silence and trading was paused on the country’s stock exchanges.

On Monday, state broadcaster CCTV showed Mr Xi, his predecessor Hu Jintao and others bowing before Mr Jiang’s body laid out in a bed of flowers and evergreens and covered in a party flag at a military hospital in Beijing.

Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a speech on screen (AP)

Mr Jiang’s body was sent for cremation at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery, where many Chinese leaders are interred.

Crowds stood silently as Jiang’s glass-topped coffin was driven slowly to the cemetery amid high security, possibly as a safeguard against a recurrence of recent protests.

Jiang led China out of diplomatic isolation over the 1989 crackdown and supported economic reforms that spurred a decade of explosive growth.

The economy has slowed as it matures and confronts an aging population, trade sanctions, high unemployment and the fallout from lockdowns and other anti-COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Mr Xi.

A trained engineer and former head of China’s largest city, Shanghai, Mr Jiang was president for a decade, and led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002.

After taking over from reformist leader Deng Xiaoping, he oversaw the handover of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organisation in 2001.

Mr Jiang died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure on November 30 in Shanghai, state media reported.

The party declared him a “great proletarian revolutionary” and “long-tested Communist fighter”.

