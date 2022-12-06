Daughter of ex-Thai prime minister outlines opposition’s vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daughter of ex-Thai prime minister outlines opposition’s vision

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 11:51 am
The daughter of Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn Shinawatra (AP)
The daughter of Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn Shinawatra (AP)

The daughter of former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has promised a new era of social equality, saying if her party is elected to power in next year’s election it will bring an end to poverty in the south-east Asian nation.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra told supporters that if Thailand’s largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, wins in May people would see a marked change from the administration of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in a military coup in 2014 and was then elected in 2019.

“The next four years will be the years that our country will bounce back and regain our dignity and pride,” she said.

“To think big and act smart will help rebuild our country and improve the livelihood of Thai people – as if it’s a miracle. Only political stability will help us.”

Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Paetongtarn Shinawatra addresses supporters during a Pheu Thai party general assembly meeting in Bangkok (AP)

Ms Paetongtarn outlined a raft of proposals that she said would benefit ordinary Thais, including doubling the daily minimum wage, expanding health care coverage, and reducing fares on Bangkok’s public transportation system.

She did not provide details on how the party would accomplish its goals.

“All we have to do is to work together to change the country’s leadership,” she said.

The Pheu Thai party has not yet announced who its candidate for prime minister will be, but Ms Paetongtarn’s presence has drawn attention since she became chief of its Inclusion and Innovation Advisory Committee last year.

The 36-year-old has said she is very close to her father, who remains popular in Thailand, and meets with him frequently.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra
A supporter takes a selfie with the daughter of Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn Shinawatra (AP)

Mr Thaksin’s government was toppled in an earlier military-led coup in 2006 and he eventually went into self-imposed exile to avoid serving prison time in Thailand on corruption charges he maintains were politically motivated.

He is widely thought to be seeking some sort of a political comeback and has been increasing his profile, and his daughter’s role with Pheu Thai seems to be an indication that his influence with the party is still strong.

The 73-year-old billionaire businessman’s populist policies won him strong electoral support, and his removal gave rise to years of political instability.

He is a contentious figure whose fall set off a sometimes-violent struggle for power between his supporters and his opponents, who accused him of abuse of power and corruption. His supporters say the traditional Thai establishment feared losing power because of his popularity.

Ms Paetongtarn, his youngest daughter, is just the latest from the family to become involved in Thai politics.

Mr Thaksin’s brother-in-law, Somchai Wongsawat, served briefly as prime minister in 2008 and his youngest sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, held the office from 2011 to 2014 before she was forced out of office.

Her government was ousted in the 2014 coup that brought then-army chief Mr Prayuth to power.

