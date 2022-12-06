Albanian opposition leader attacked during anti-government protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Albanian opposition leader attacked during anti-government protest

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 3:02 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 7:20 am
Sali Berisha after he was attacked during an anti-government protest held near a summit of European Union leaders (AP)
Sali Berisha after he was attacked during an anti-government protest held near a summit of European Union leaders (AP)

The leader of the Albanian opposition centre-right Democratic Party has been attacked during an anti-government protest held near a summit of European Union leaders and their counterparts from the Western Balkans in the Albanian capital.

Sali Berisha, a 78-year-old former president and prime minister, was leading hundreds of protesters walking toward the summit area in Tirana accompanied by former president Ilir Meta when a man came out of the crowd and punched him in the face.

The attacker was immediately subdued by bodyguards.

Witnesses saw Mr Berisha with a bloodied face.

It is not clear who the attacker was or the reason for the attack.

Former Albanian president
Mr Berisha speaks after he was attacked during an anti-government protest in Tirana (AP)

Police said in a statement that a 31-year old suspect who was taken into custody had suffered from “psychiatric irregularities” and had previously faced charges involving acts of violence and drug trafficking.

The opposition was protesting to the alleged corruption of Prime Minister Edi Rama, which they also blame for the country’s cost-of-living crisis and the exodus of young Albanians leaving for a better life in Western European countries.

Mr Berisha directly accused Mr Rama of the attack, saying he wanted to stop the opposition from staging the protest.

Albania has seen more than an 8% rise in prices this year, especially for basic food and fuel following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Europe Western Balkans Summit Protest
Hundreds of people took part in the protest (AP)

Mr Rama says his cabinet has kept inflation low compared with double-digit inflation elsewhere in Europe, and has noted that the government subsidises electricity for families and small businesses.

Mr Berisha’s party has been plagued by infighting after US secretary of state Antony Blinken last year barred Mr Berisha and his close relatives from entering the US for “corrupt acts that undermined democracy” during his 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister. The UK did the same this year.

EU leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts are in Tirana for talks aimed at strengthening their partnership as Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented