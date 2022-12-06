Eddie Jones leaves England role as Steve Borthwick waits in the wings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Eddie Jones leaves England role as Steve Borthwick waits in the wings

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 5:46 pm
Eddie Jones, right, could be succeeded by his former assistant Steve Borthwick, left (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Eddie Jones, right, could be succeeded by his former assistant Steve Borthwick, left (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach to clear the path for his former number two Steve Borthwick to take over.

Jones was told his reign was over at a meeting with Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney on Tuesday morning, paying the price for the national side’s worst year since 2008.

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill has been placed in charged on an interim basis, but it is expected to be a brief stewardship with the RFU believed to be seeking the release of Borthwick from his contract at Leicester where he is director of rugby.

A Tigers press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon was postponed until Friday, by which point Borthwick may have new employers.

Jones departs with the highest win record of any England coach on 73 per cent, but that number drops to 42 per cent in a dismal 2022 that consisted of six defeats, one draw and five wins.

It was this slump that convinced the RFU to act on the recommendation of the review panel investigating a dire autumn series that was bookended by losses to Argentina and South Africa.

A Grand Slam, Six Nations title and a World Cup final appearance were among Jones’ early successes, but post-Japan 2019 his win percentage dropped to 65.

In his brief parting comments, the 62-year-old Australian insisted he is satisfied with his seven years at Twickenham.

“I’m pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team’s performance in the future,” Jones said.

“Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch and I wish them all well in their future careers.”

Jones was contracted until the end of next year’s World Cup and jettisoning him so close to the event is a risk, but the RFU felt compelled to act sooner.

“It’s important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations, one Grand Slam and taking us to a World Cup final,” Sweeney said.

“He has the highest win ratio of any England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches.

“I’m grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team.

“He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward.”

Leicester boss Steve Borthwick is favourite to take over from Eddie Jones
Leicester boss Steve Borthwick is favourite to take over from Eddie Jones (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The RFU had previously offered Jones staunch backing but when boos rang out after the 27-13 rout by South Africa last month, it was clear he had no longer had the support of the English rugby public.

Beyond revealing that Cockerill will take charge of team affairs for the time being, the RFU has publicly declined to reveal the identity of Jones’ permanent replacement.

“The RFU will now conclude the long-term work it has been undertaking on coach succession planning, with changes set to be announced in the near future,” a statement read.

Having accumulated international and domestic coaching experience, Borthwick is regarded as the ideal replacement for Jones who gave him his first break in 2012 when Japan boss.

The 43-year-old Cumbrian stepped down as England forwards coach after the 2019 World Cup, joining Leicester whom he transformed from fallen giants to last season’s Gallagher Premiership champions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented