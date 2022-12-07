Don’t repeat past mistakes over nature, scientists warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Don’t repeat past mistakes over nature, scientists warn

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 11:23 am
A Maasai man walks with his livestock in search of grassland for them to graze, at Ilangeruani village, near Lake Magadi, in Kenya (AP)
A Maasai man walks with his livestock in search of grassland for them to graze, at Ilangeruani village, near Lake Magadi, in Kenya (AP)

Scientists from around the world are warning governments gathering in Canada this week for the United Nations biodiversity summit not to repeat past mistakes over nature, and to “avoid trade-offs” between people and conservation needs.

A study published in the One Earth Journal found that although there has been an increase in investment in conservation over the last three decades, governments “have not succeeded in bending the curve on biodiversity decline”.

The conference, known as Cop15, which begins in Montreal on Tuesday, hopes to set the goals for the world for the next decade to help conserve the planet’s biodiversity and stem the loss of nature.

So far, the world has failed to meet goals which were set at previous meetings.

A hippo in Uganda
A hippopotamus cools off in a swamp under the midday sun as an egret looks for food behind, in Murchison Falls National Park, northwest Uganda (AP)

The scientists proposed six areas of action for delegates working toward what is known as the global biodiversity framework.

They include greater involvement of local communities and addressing both direct causes of nature decline such as the destruction of land and habitats as well as indirect causes such as climate change.

In the report, scientists repeatedly called for officials to be “nature and people-positive” in their approach, highlighting the need for solutions that are realistic and have support from local communities in order to best protect nature.

Instead of conserving areas by making them inaccessible to local people, the scientists said greater inclusion of communities and particularly Indigenous groups will be vital in curbing even more biodiversity loss.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions which fuel climate change that leads to the loss of land and species also needs to be addressed, the scientists said.

Corn fields
Corn fields are completely dry in the Kochersberg near Strasbourg, eastern France (AP)

David Obura, who is one of the report’s authors and director of Coastal Oceans Research and Development for east Africa, said: “No amount of conservation or restoration actions may be effective in stopping biodiversity loss if the accelerating drivers of decline continue and intensify, as has been the case to date, especially in wealthier countries and among elites, who often express commitment to conservation action.”

Co-author and University of Arizona professor Diana Liverman said the growing demands of rich nations, in particular “excess consumption and unsustainable trade and investments”, also need to be halted if groups are to be protected.

“Consumption footprints in richer countries consistently drive biodiversity loss in poorer countries,” she added.

Outside experts’ views of how the summit can be a success were in line with the report’s findings.

A nomad with his herd
A nomad herds his Himalayan goats and sheep in a remote area in Ladakh, India (AP)

The Nature Conservancy’s Linda Kreuger, who was not part of the report, said: “The Montreal Cop needs to send that signal that the global economy is transitioning to be nature-positive.

“Much of the conversation in Montreal is likely to revolve around money and specifically how much of it wealthier countries are willing to make available to support the conservation efforts of emerging economies.”

Indigenous rights groups led by Survival International and Amnesty International agreed that local communities were central to protecting local biodiversity.

Fiore Longo of Survival International said: “Indigenous peoples are the best guardians of the natural world and an essential part of human diversity.

“The best way to protect biodiversity is to respect the land rights of Indigenous peoples.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented