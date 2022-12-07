Ukrainian official calls on allies to ‘boycott’ Russian culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian official calls on allies to ‘boycott’ Russian culture

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 12:50 pm
Pyrotechnics during the grand finale of the final performance lead by Stephen Barlow conducting the Bournemouth Sympathy Orchestra and Chorus during a performance of 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky at Classic FM Live at London’s Royal Albert Hall (Matt Crossick/PA)
Pyrotechnics during the grand finale of the final performance lead by Stephen Barlow conducting the Bournemouth Sympathy Orchestra and Chorus during a performance of 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky at Classic FM Live at London's Royal Albert Hall (Matt Crossick/PA)

A top Ukrainian official Oleksandr Tkachenko has urged the country’s allies to boycott Russian culture – and ban Russian composer Tchaikovsky from performances – until the “bloody invasion” comes to an end.

Mr Tkachenko said over 800 cases of destruction of Ukrainian culture, including destroyed museums, liquidated libraries and erasure of the word Ukraine, have been recorded by its ministry of culture and information policy since Russia’s invasion of its neighbour began on February 24.

In a piece for The Guardian, the culture minister said: “Boycotting Russian culture is an important step. We’re not talking about cancelling Tchaikovsky, but rather about pausing performances of his works until Russia ceases its bloody invasion.

“Ukrainian cultural venues have already done this with him and other Russian composers. We’re calling on our allies to do the same.

“Already, many of the theatres and cultural venues that previously refused to perform Russian music or to co-operate with Russian artists who support the war have since renewed their ties. And Ukrainian culture has so much to offer.

“Representatives of Ukrainian culture today consider it their mission to overcome the violence and destruction caused by Russia. Rejecting representatives of Russian culture who support its totalitarian regime and preventing concerts of Russian performers who openly support its war of aggression are conscious steps for a mature democratic society to take.

“Along with political and economic sanctions, they will be necessary if we are to defeat Russia’s totalitarian project.”

A number of shows and high profile events were cancelled in response to the escalating conflict in Ukraine, including the Royal Opera House axing a tour by the Moscow-based Bolshoi Ballet and performances by the Russian State Ballet company and Russian State Ballet Of Siberia.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Show – PSD Bank Dome
Kalush Orchestra perform on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (PA)

The Kremlin was also stripped of hosting the Champions League football final, which was moved to Paris, in May, while Formula One’s Russian Grand Prix, which was supposed to be held in September, was also cancelled.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian art and culture have become more prominent since the invasion, exemplified by folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra winning Eurovision 2022 with their track Stefania.

Mr Tkachenko said “we are rediscovering Ukrainian culture” through pain and tragedy.

He added: “Today, Ukrainian melodies and voices sound powerfully on the world’s most prestigious stages – be it the Royal Opera House in London, the Metropolitan Opera in New York or La Scala in Milan.

“Ukrainian opera singers are among the best in the world. Earlier this year, Liudmyla Monastyrska replaced the Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, who withdrew from the Met Opera after refusing to denounce (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, in the main part of Turandot.

“Our composers have produced masterpieces and our writers should be no less esteemed than their Russian counterparts. Ukrainian literature has deep roots and is still actively developing. Our fine and decorative arts share their origins with Europe’s rich cultural history.”

