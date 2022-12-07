Peru’s president dissolves Congress ahead of third bid to remove him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peru’s president dissolves Congress ahead of third bid to remove him

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 5:52 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 6:44 pm
Pedro Castillo (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)
Pedro Castillo (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has dissolved the nation’s Congress and called for new legislative elections, beating legislators to the punch as they prepared to debate a third attempt to remove him from office.

He also installed a new emergency government, and called in a televised address for the next round of legislators to develop a new constitution for the Andean nation.

He said he would rule by decree, and ordered a nightly curfew starting on Wednesday night.

Mr Castillo also announced that he will reorganise the judiciary, the police and the constitutional court.

Peru President Congress
Legislators stand inside Congress on the day of their planned impeachment vote (Guadalupe Pardo/AP)

He took action hours before opponents in Congress moved towards a third vote to remove him from office, claiming he has shown a “permanent moral incapacity” to lead the nation. It was not clear if they had the 87 votes among 130 legislators necessary to remove him.

The national ombudsman’s office, an autonomous government institution, said in a statement that after years of democracy, Peru is in the midst of a constitutional collapse “that can’t be called anything but a coup”.

The office called for the president to resign and turn himself in to judicial authorities, adding: “Mr Castillo must remember that he was not only elected president of the republic, but also that the people elected representatives for public service. Castillo’s actions ignore the will of the people and are invalid.”

Mr Castillo said in an unusual midnight address on state television ahead of the vote that he would never stain “the good name of my honest and exemplary parents who, like millions of Peruvians, work every day to build honestly a future for their families”.

The peasant-turned-president said he is paying for mistakes made due to inexperience, but added that a certain sector of Congress “has as its only agenda item removing me from office because they never accepted the results of an election that you, my dear Peruvians, determined with your votes”.

Mr Castillo, whose government began in July 2021, denied the allegations against him, saying they are based on “hearsay statements by people who, seeking to lighten their own punishments for supposed crimes by abusing my confidence, are trying to involve me without evidence”.

Peru President Congress
Congress had been expected to pursue a third attempt to remove Pedro Castillo (Guadalupe Pardo/AP)

Federal prosecutors are investigating six cases against him, most for alleged corruption, under the theory that he has used his power to profit from public works.

The power struggle in Peru’s capital has continued as the Andes and its thousands of small farms struggle to survive the worst drought in half a century. Without rain, farmers cannot plant potatoes, and the dying grass can no longer sustain herds of sheep, alpacas, vicunas and llamas.

Making matters worse, avian flu has killed at least 18,000 sea birds and infected at least one poultry producer, endangering the chickens and turkeys raised for traditional holiday meals.

The government also confirmed that in the past week, the country had suffered a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4.3 million Peruvians have been infected, and 217,000 have died.

Mr Castillo has three times the popularity of Congress, according to opinion polls. A survey by the Institute of Peruvian Studies last month found 86% disapproval of Congress, and only 10% approval, while the president’s negative ratings were 61%, while 31% approved of his performance.

While a majority in Lima disapproves of Mr Castillo and wants him out, Peruvians in other cities and rural communities across the interior want him to complete his presidential term, and his promises. Many Peruvians want Congress closed instead.

But with few sure votes in Congress, he has not been able to keep his promises including fighting against corruption, raising taxes on mining, rewriting the constitution and going after supposed monopolies that have raised prices on natural gas and medicines.

The first president to come from a poor farming community in the nation’s 200-year history, Mr Castillo arrived in the presidential palace last year without any political experience.

He has changed his cabinet five times during his year and a half in office, running through 60 different cabinet officials, leaving various government agencies paralysed.

