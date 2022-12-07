Five men to stand trial charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five men to stand trial charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 8:08 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 8:33 pm
Gretchen Whitmer (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Gretchen Whitmer (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Five men have been turned over for trial on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins, of Wisconsin, was charged with providing material support.

Michael Null
Michael Null (Antrim County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

Judge Michael Stepka ruled that evidence presented in a preliminary hearing justified a trial in Antrim County, where Ms Whitmer’s Elk Rapids holiday home is located and prosecutors say the abduction was to happen.

They say four of the defendants scouted the house and surroundings, and there was talk of blowing up a bridge to keep police from responding.

“There is clearly a criminal conspiracy here,” Judge Stepka said as he summarised evidence from the hearing. “They knew what they were doing. They were all involved in the plot to kidnap the governor.”

William Null
William Null (Antrim County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

After his ruling, he entered not guilty pleas on the defendants’ behalf. The trial will be conducted in circuit court. No date was set but a pre-trial conference was scheduled for December 19.

Fourteen people — six in federal court, eight in state courts — were arrested in October 2020 and charged with backing the scheme.

It was a “version of anarchy”, FBI agent Hank Impola testified during the four-day hearing in August.

Eric Molitor
Eric Molitor (Antrim County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

He described some participants as members of self-styled militia groups favouring violent rebellion against the government known as “the boogaloo boys”.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr, described as ringleaders, were convicted of conspiracy in federal court on August 23. Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks earlier pleaded guilty, while Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted at trial in April.

In a related state case, Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were found guilty in October of supplying material support for a terrorist act as members of a group known as the Wolverine Watchmen.

Shawn Fix
Shawn Fix (Antrim County Jail/AP)

The Null brothers, Higgins and Molitor joined trips to inspect Ms Whitmer’s house from outside, while Fix helped them find it, according to evidence presented at the state hearing.

All five joined meetings and paramilitary training sessions at which the plot was discussed, the Michigan attorney general’s office said in a court filing.

The conspiracy evolved from targeting law enforcement to “politicians in general, and lastly a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer”, the brief said.

Brian Higgins
Brian Higgins (Columbia County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

It said each defendant made statements recorded in audio, video or online chat conversations that had “the singular purpose of advocating the boogaloo ideology with the goal of seeing civil war erupt in the United States and the overthrow of existing governments”.

Defence lawyers said during the hearing that some of the recordings came from third parties and could not be trusted.

Ms Whitmer has blamed then-president Donald Trump for stoking mistrust and anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot.

Democrat Joe Biden sought to tie Mr Trump to the plot as well, pointing to the president’s tweet earlier in 2020 to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

