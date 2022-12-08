Officials predict more arrests over German far-right plot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Officials predict more arrests over German far-right plot

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 12:21 pm
Police officers stand by a searched property in Frankfurt (Boris Roessler/dpa/AP)
Police officers stand by a searched property in Frankfurt (Boris Roessler/dpa/AP)

German officials expect more arrests linked to an alleged far-right plan to topple the government which saw 25 people rounded up on Wednesday, including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a judge.

The plot was allegedly hatched by people associated with the so-called Reich Citizens movement, which rejects Germany’s postwar constitution and the government’s legitimacy.

Georg Meier, the top security official in Thuringia state, told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Thursday he expects a second wave of people being detained as authorities review evidence.

Mr Meier accused the far-right Alternative for Germany party of fuelling conspiracy theories similar to those which allegedly motivated the plotters detained across the country this week.

A suspect, second right, is escorted from a police helicopter after their arrival for questioning at the federal prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe, Germany
A suspect, second right, is escorted from a police helicopter after their arrival for questioning at the federal prosecutor's office in Karlsruhe, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

Those held include a former Alternative for Germany politician Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, who is also a Berlin judge. The party condemned the alleged coup plans.

Also detained was Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, whom prosecutors consider one of the two ringleaders of the plot.

The 71-year-old member of the House of Reuss continues to use the title of ‘prince’ despite Germany abolishing any formal role for royalty over a century ago.

Some in Germany have questioned whether the suspected extremists would actually have been able to pull off any serious attack.

But Germany’s top security official, interior minister Nancy Faeser, said it would be wrong to underestimate such groups, especially if their members include people who are trained to use firearms, such as soldiers or police officers.

The head of Germany’s Federal Criminal Police, Holger Muench, said officers searched about 150 locations across the country.

At about 50 locations they found weapons, he told public broadcaster ZDF late on Wednesday without elaborating.

Mr Muench said he expects the raids and detentions to continue in the coming days.

Thomas Haldenwang, who heads Germany’s domestic intelligence agency BfV, said authorities had been monitoring the group since spring.

The threat posed by the group gradually became more concrete as members obtained weapons, he said.

Germany is highly sensitive to far-right extremism because of its Nazi past and repeated acts of violence carried out by neo-Nazis in recent years, including the killing of a regional politician and the deadly attack on a synagogue in 2019.

Two years ago, far-right extremists taking part in a protest against the country’s pandemic restrictions tried and failed to storm the Bundestag building in Berlin.

