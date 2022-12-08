Meta acquisition of VR company is challenged in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meta acquisition of VR company is challenged in court

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 1:19 pm
Facebook’s Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California (Tony Avelar/AP)
Facebook’s Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California (Tony Avelar/AP)

US federal regulators will open their campaign to block Facebook parent Meta’s acquisition of a virtual-reality company.

Opening statements will begin on Thursday in a San Jose, California, courtroom.

In a landmark legal challenge to a Big Tech merger, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sued to prevent Meta’s acquisition of Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural, saying it would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws.

Meta Platforms has been unsuccessful in its bid to have the case dismissed after arguing the US failed to prove the virtual reality market is concentrated with high barriers to entry.

After Meta argued the lawsuit contained “nothing more than the FTC’s speculation about what Meta might have done”, the FTC revised its complaint in October to narrow the focus its allegations.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to give evidence (PA)

Over the summer, FTC chairwoman Lina Khan and the other two Democratic commissioners voted to block the deal, with two Republicans going the other way.

The Within case is part of a more aggressive stance by the FTC following its 2020 antitrust lawsuit against Facebook seeking remedies – which could include a forced spin-off of Instagram and WhatsApp or a restructuring of the company.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg was dropped as a defendant in the case in August but is expected to give evidence.

Under Zuckerberg’s leadership, Meta began a campaign to conquer virtual reality in 2014 with its acquisition of headset maker Oculus VR.

Since then, Meta’s VR headsets have become the cornerstone of its growth in the virtual reality space, the FTC noted in its suit.

Fuelled by the popularity of its top-selling Quest headsets, Meta’s Quest Store has become a leading US platform, with more than 400 apps available to download, according to the agency.

