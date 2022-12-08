Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 4:37 pm
Jerrod Carmichael will host next month’s Golden Globe Awards (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/PA)
Jerrod Carmichael will host next month's Golden Globe Awards (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/PA)

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host next month’s Golden Globe Awards, presiding over a celebration of TV and film that is trying to make a comeback after being knocked off the air by controversy.

Carmichael, who won an Emmy this year for his intimate HBO special Rothaniel, will host a ceremony that has been criticised for snubbing black-led projects and performances.

Thursday’s announcement comes roughly a month before the January 12 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in California.

NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony to allow the Globes and their parent organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), to make changes after a damaging 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation revealed its inner workings, including that it had no black members since at least 2002.

The Globes have since diversified its membership and NBC has reinstated its broadcast. Nominations for the ceremony will be announced on Monday.

“Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement.

Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes five times (Ian West/PA)
Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes five times (Ian West/PA)

Carmichael won an Emmy Award in September for writing Rothaniel, a stand-up special in which he revealed he is gay.

The Globes have often gone without hosts, but beginning in 2010 it tapped the comedic talents of Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and others to host the show and roast its attendees, with frequent ribbing of the HFPA included.

Louis Gossett Jr was one of three hosts in 1993, and Access Hollywood host Shaun Robinson shared hosting duties in 2007.

Carmichael will also be the rare solo host. Gervais, who hosted alone five times, and Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers are the only other solo hosts since NBC started broadcasting the show in 1995.

