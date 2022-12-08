Rare Apollo mission moon rock back in Cyprus after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rare Apollo mission moon rock back in Cyprus after 50 years

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 10:13 pm
A spectator looks at a tiny piece of moon rock encased in a plastic globe, on display at an exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the last of the US manned missions to the moon and the Artemis spacecraft now orbiting the moon, in Nicosia, Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP/PA)
A spectator looks at a tiny piece of moon rock encased in a plastic globe, on display at an exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the last of the US manned missions to the moon and the Artemis spacecraft now orbiting the moon, in Nicosia, Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP/PA)

Half a century after US astronauts brought it back from the moon’s surface, a minute piece of extraterrestrial rock has finally reached its intended destination, the island of Cyprus.

The 1.1 gram piece of moon rock was on display on Thursday at an exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the last of the US Apollo lunar landings, and the Artemis mission — whose Orion capsule is on its way back to Earth after orbiting the moon.

“We have the moon rock, which we feel is perfect timing because it’s 50 years after it was brought to Earth,” said George Danos, president of the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation which is hosting the exhibit.

The lunar sample is encased in a plastic globe with an attached plaque underneath a small flag of Cyprus that reads: “This fragment is a portion of a rock from the Taurus Littrow valley of the Moon. It is given as a symbol of the unity of human endeavor and carries with it the hope of the American people for a world at peace.”

Cyprus Moon Rock
A boy looks a screen showing the moon next of a tiny piece of moon rock encased in a plastic globe on display at an exhibition in Nicosia, Cyprus commemorating the 50th anniversary of the last of the US manned missions to the moon (Petros Karadjias/AP/PA)

That echoes the words of Apollo 17 astronaut Eugene Cernan, who said the rock would be a “symbol of what our feelings are, what the feelings of the Apollo program are, and a symbol of mankind, that we can live in peace and harmony in the future.”

Apollo 17 closed the moon programme, with the three astronauts returning to Earth on December 19, 1972.

It was one of 270 such lunar samples brought back from moon missions in 1969 and 1972 that the Nixon administration gave as gifts to foreign countries.

But the item vanished as Cyprus reeled amid war and internal strife in 1974, the year US Ambassador to Cyprus Rodger P Davies was assassinated.

It was eventually returned to Nasa in the US and locked up in a vault. It finally made its return to Cyprus through the efforts of Mr Danos and will be officially handed over to the Cypriot people during a ceremony on December 16 at the presidential palace.

Joseph Gutheinz, a University of Arizona instructor and a former investigator for Nasa who has been tracking down missing moon rocks, had told The Associated Press that the Cyprus moon sample was taken by a relative of a US diplomat who had been posted to the US Embassy in Nicosia at the time.

Mr Gutheinz said that in 2009 he put pressure on the individual with the rock to “do the right thing” and return it to Nasa, which he did after a five-month-long negotiation.

Many lunar samples gifted to other nations have been stolen, destroyed or have gone missing, Mr Gutheinz said.

