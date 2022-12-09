Gangs control 60% of Haiti’s capital, UN chief says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gangs control 60% of Haiti’s capital, UN chief says

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 7:59 am
G9 coalition gang members ride a motorcycle through the Wharf Jeremy street market in Port-au-Prince (AP)
G9 coalition gang members ride a motorcycle through the Wharf Jeremy street market in Port-au-Prince (AP)

Close to 60% of Haiti’s capital is dominated by gangs whose violence and sexual attacks have caused thousands to flee their homes, the UN humanitarian chief in the Caribbean nation has said.

Ulrika Richardson said that has left nearly 20,000 people in Port-au-Prince are facing “catastrophic famine-like conditions” as a cholera outbreak spreads throughout Haiti.

Ms Richardson painted a grim picture of a country in a downward spiral, with half its population in urgent need of food assistance as the number of cholera deaths has risen to 283.

The UN official said close to 12,000 people have been taken to hospital with the disease since October 2, and there are now a total of more than 14,000 suspected cholera cases in eight of the country’s 10 regions.

Someone with cholera
A youth suffering from cholera is helped upon arrival at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Port-au-Prince (AP)

She said all but 1,000 of the 20,000 Haitians facing starvation are in the capital, Port-au-Prince, mainly in the Cite Soleil slum controlled by the gangs.

Ms Richardson said insecurity has led to “massive displacement,” especially in the capital, where 155,000 people have fled their homes.

She said at a news conference that the gangs are using “very terrifying levels of sexual violence as a weapon” to keep people under control, instil fear and punishment.

Ms Richardson said gang battles over territory and their criminal actions are tearing society apart and escalating insecurity.

Ariel Henry
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry (AP)

Political instability has simmered in Haiti since last year’s still-unsolved assassination of President Jovenal Moise, who had faced protests calling for his resignation over corruption charges.

Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control in September just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double.

A gang led by Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, a former police officer, blocked the Varreux fuel terminal, setting off a fuel crisis.

The UN Security Council imposed sanctions on Mr Cherizier on October 21, and he announced on November 6 that his G9 gang federation was lifting the blockade.

Children in a shelter
Children sleep on the floor of a school turned into a shelter after they were forced to leave their homes in Cite Soleil due to clashes between armed gangs in Port-au-Prince (AP)

But despite the availability of fuel, Ms Richardson said, the humanitarian, security and political situation is worsening, saying that “everyone is affected by the violence”.

Mr Henry and Haiti’s council of ministers sent an urgent appeal on October 7 calling for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to dispatch an international military force to tackle Haiti’s violence and alleviate its humanitarian crisis.

Ms Richardson said UN Security Council members have held intensive discussions since then, focusing on the “potential leadership and potential composition of such a force”, but so far there has been no decision.

“What is very important here is that the gang violence needs to be addressed,” she said.

Haiti protesters
A protester carries a piece of wood simulating a weapon during a protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in the Petion-Ville area of Port-au-Prince (AP)

While discussions are continuing in the Security Council, Ms Richardson said the United Nations and a lot of countries are helping Haiti’s national police force – “and they need a lot of support in terms of equipment and training”.

In mid-November, the UN launched an emergency appeal for 145 million dollars (£118 million) to respond to Haiti’s cholera outbreak and rising hunger, but so far it has received just 23.5 million dollars (£19.2 million), she said.

Ms Richardson said the UN will be appealing for 719 million dollars (£589 million) for Haiti for 2023, double the amount this year, because of the dramatic deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

On a positive note, she said, schools are being reopened at the level of about 53% throughout the country, mainly in the south.

Many of the four million children in Haiti have not had any proper education since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020, she said.

