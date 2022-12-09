New Zealand’s leader says China has become ‘more assertive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Zealand’s leader says China has become ‘more assertive’

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 10:29 am
Jacinda Ardern (AP)
Jacinda Ardern (AP)

Reflecting on her five years as New Zealand’s leader, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said China has undoubtedly become more assertive in the region over that time.

However, she also cautioned that building relationships with small Pacific nations should not become a game of one-upmanship.

In a joint interview with The Associated Press and the Australian Associated Press, Ms Ardern said China has changed in recent years under President Xi Jinping.

She said: “I think if I stand back and look at the region as a whole and some of the changes that we’ve seen within our region, you do see a more assertive China.

Jacinda Ardern
Ms Ardern has served five years as New Zealand’s PM (AP)

“And, look, there’ll be a whole host of reasons for that. Their integration into the regional economy, the growth of China, the growth of its middle class, a whole range of reasons.

“But you have also seen a more assertive approach on a number of different issues and relationships. So that undoubtedly has changed over my time in office.”

This year, China made some bold geopolitical moves in the Pacific, first by signing a security pact with the Solomon Islands and then attempting – without success – to get 10 Pacific nations to sign a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries.

Those moves have deeply worried some Pacific nations and Western democracies including the United States. But Ms Ardern rejected criticism that New Zealand did not make its presence felt enough this year as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi toured Pacific nations courting influence.

“I think if you take a measure of a relationship as solely being: When was the last time you had a politician visit? That is not the measure of a relationship,” she said.

“Our relationships in the Pacific region are family relationships because we are family, we are of the Pacific.”

She said those relationships were built at a community level.

“So I think we have to be really cautious about treating our relationships as if it’s somehow one-upmanship,” Ms Ardern said.

“You’ve got to be consistent in your presence, and New Zealand has been.”

Asked if she was recommending that farmers and other exporters find markets outside of China, which buys more than a quarter of New Zealand’s exports, Ms Ardern said it was a question of resilience.

Jacinda Ardern
Reflecting on her five years as New Zealand’s leader, Ms Ardern says China has undoubtedly become more assertive in the region over that time (AP)

“We’ve actually, from the moment we came into office, been focused on what has been previously characterised as diversification, but what I would say is resilience,” she said.

“We saw through Covid that actually, regardless of the reason, if you see change in a marketplace where you’ve had a dominant market for any goods or services, that can be problematic,” she said.

“If you have a supply chain issue, then it can cause a whole range of issues. So this, for us, is about resilience.”

New Zealand’s Indigenous Maori continue to be disproportionately represented in negative statistics ranging from child poverty to incarceration rates. Asked about her record with Maori, Ms Ardern said her government has been making progress.

“We’ve just come through, or are in the middle of, an enormous economic crisis, and yet we’ve got some of the lowest Maori unemployment that we’ve seen,” Ms Ardern said.

She said Maori wanted good healthcare, decent educational opportunities and housing for their communities – all things that her government was working on providing.

Jacinda Ardern
Ms Ardern is behind in the polls, despite a landslide win in the last election (AP)

But Ardern also acknowledged she has faced backlash on some contentious Indigenous issues. Those include everything from settlements negotiated under New Zealand’s founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi, to a push to teach more Maori history and language in schools.

“Change is always difficult,” Ms Ardern said. “Change will always bring opposition. But actually, I’m proud of what we’ve done. It is always important to try and keep bringing people with you. And every time you do make those steps, there will be those who disagree with that.”

Ms Ardern faces a general election next year as she seeks a third term in office. She has gone from winning a landslide victory of historic proportions two years ago to now being behind her conservative rivals in the polls.

The Prime Minister said: “Politics is all about fixing problems. We’ve had a few more problems than most that we’ve needed to fix.”

She said she expects the election race will be focused on the economy, as recessions hit nations around the world.

“Right now, people feel a sense of anxiety. They feel a sense of anxiety about the unknown of what’s in front of us,” Ms Ardern said.

“I do think it’s important that we acknowledge: Yes, it has been challenging and it will be. But also, we know enough about what’s coming our way to know that we will get through.”

