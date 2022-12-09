House arrest for Greek police officer accused of shooting Roma teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
House arrest for Greek police officer accused of shooting Roma teenager

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 11:21 am
Relatives and other protesters from the Roma community chant slogans outside the courthouse (AP)
Relatives and other protesters from the Roma community chant slogans outside the courthouse (AP)

A Greek police officer accused of shooting and seriously injuring a Roma teenager during a chase over an allegedly unpaid petrol station bill will remain under house arrest, after a prosecutor and an investigating judge disagreed on whether he should be detained until his trial.

About 200 protesters from the Roma community were gathered outside the courthouse in Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki on Friday, where the 34-year-old officer appeared amid tight security.

The officer has been charged with attempted manslaughter with possible intent, and one count of illegally firing his weapon over the shooting on Monday, which has left the 16-year-old in a critical condition in hospital with a head wound.

Police have claimed the teenager tried to ram a police motorcycle involved in the chase, and the officer said he had fired his weapon because he believed his colleagues’ lives were in danger.

The prosecutor handling the case recommended that the officer should be remanded in custody until the trial, while the investigating judge who questioned the officer in court on Friday recommended he should be released on bail.

Greece Police Shooting
Relatives and other protesters from the Roma community chant slogans and hold photos of the injured 16-year-old outside the courthouse in Thessaloniki (AP)

Until a panel of judges resolves this disagreement, the officer will be placed under house arrest. The prosecutor has three days to make another recommendation to the panel, and a decision could come as early as next week.

Security was tight at the courthouse for the hearing, with riot police forming a cordon and the police officer surrounded by dozens of his colleagues as he arrived for questioning.

Friends and relatives of the injured 16-year-old and other protesters from the Roma community gathered outside the courthouse, holding up photos of the youth and calling for justice.

The shooting has already sparked days of violent protests by members of the Roma community in Greece’s second-largest city, as well as Athens and other areas, with vehicles and at least one business torched and police coming under fire from shotguns.

“It wasn’t the petrol, it wasn’t the money, the cops shot because he was Roma,” the protesters chanted outside the courthouse before the decision on the officer’s house arrest was made public. Some burned 20 euro notes – the amount the teenager allegedly failed to pay at the petrol station.

Community leaders have called for a peaceful protest outside the courthouse.

The father of the injured boy
The father of the injured 16-year-old (AP)

Panagiotis Sabanis, head of the Roma Federation of Central and Western Macedonia, said: “We want justice. The crime was racist.

“There is racism against us in Greece. It’s not the first incident of a police shooting against a Roma just because he is a Roma.”

Several Roma men have been injured or fatally shot in recent years during confrontations with police while allegedly seeking to evade arrest for breaches of the law.

Andonis Tasios, general secretary of the Roma community, where the boy lives, was among the protesters outside the court on Friday. “They shot him because of his colour,” he said.

“If he wasn’t Roma, they wouldn’t have done it.”

Members of the Roma community in Greece have long faced discrimination and many often live on the margins of society.

The 16-year-old, who was chased by motorcycle police after he allegedly drove away from a petrol station without paying the 20 euro (£17) bill early on Monday, was hit in the head and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

In a preliminary court appearance earlier in the week, the police officer said he fired his weapon because he feared for the lives of his colleagues, but he had not aimed at the youth.

During his questioning on Friday, the officer said the youth had tried to ram the motorcycle three times.

