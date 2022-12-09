New Peru president appears with military to cement power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Peru president appears with military to cement power

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 6:39 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 7:07 pm
Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte attends a ceremony marking Amy Day in Lima, Peru, on Friday, December 9, 2022 (Martin Mejia/AP/PA)
Peru's new President Dina Boluarte attends a ceremony marking Amy Day in Lima, Peru, on Friday, December 9, 2022 (Martin Mejia/AP/PA)

Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures.

In an indication of continued political rancour, some politicians were already calling for early elections, and more protests were planned.

Dina Boluarte was elevated from vice president to replace ousted leftist Pedro Castillo as the country’s leader on Wednesday. She has said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining three and a half years of his term.

Peru President Congress
Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte makes a statement to the press at the government palace in Lima (Fernando Vergara/AP/PA)

Ms Boularte addressed members of the armed forces during a ceremony marking a historic battle. Ms Boularte, flanked by the leaders of the judiciary and Congress, sat among politicians who had tried to remove Mr Castillo from office.

“Our nation is strong and secure thanks to the armed forces, the navy, the air force, and the army of Peru,” Ms Boularte said before hundreds of members of the armed forces in Peru’s capital, Lima. “They give us the guarantee that we live in order, respecting the constitution, the rule of law, the balance of powers.”

After being sworn in as president on Wednesday, Ms Boluarte called for a truce with legislators who dismissed Mr Castillo for “permanent moral incapacity”, a clause of the constitution that experts say is so vague that it allows the removal of a president for almost any reason. It was also used to oust President Martin Vizcarra, who governed from 2018-2020.

Peru has had six presidents in the last six years. Ms Boluarte is a 60-year-old lawyer.

She quickly began to show herself in public working as Peru’s new head of state. She met groups of conservative and liberal politicians at the presidential palace. Before that, she danced an Andean dance after watching a Roman Catholic procession of the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception.

Peru President Congress
Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo march at the Plaza San Martin in Lima (Fernando Vergara/AP/PA)

Analysts predicted a tough road for the new president.

A Boluarte government “is going to be very complicated, if not impossible,” said Jorge Aragon, a political science professor at Peru’s Pontifical Catholic University.

Former President Ollanta Humala, who governed from 2011-2016, noted that the new leader was not involved in politics or government before becoming vice president.

“She does not have the tools to govern,” Mr Humala said. He predicted that any truce with Congress “will last a month or perhaps more, but then the great problems of the country come upon her”.

The governor of the Cusco region, Jean Paul Benavente, demanded that the new president call an early vote, saying that would offer a “solution to the political crisis of the country.”

In the streets, small demonstrations by Castillo supporters continued in the capital and others parts of Peru, including Tacabamba, the district capital closest to Mr Castillo’s rural home. Protesters demanded that the ousted leader walk free, rejected Ms Boluarte as president and called for Congress to be closed.

In Lima, protesters trying to reach the Congress building clashed with police, who used sticks and tear gas to push them back, and more protests were planned for Friday.

“The only thing left is the people. We have no authorities, we have nothing,” said protester Juana Ponce. “It is a national shame. All these corrupt congressmen have sold out. They have betrayed our president, Pedro Castillo.”

