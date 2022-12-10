Semi-final bound Morocco are the Rocky of the World Cup – Walid Regragui

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Semi-final bound Morocco are the Rocky of the World Cup – Walid Regragui

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 7:18 pm
Morocco boss Walid Regragui is held aloft by his players (Martin Meissner/AP)
Morocco boss Walid Regragui is held aloft by his players (Martin Meissner/AP)

Coach Walid Regragui hailed Morocco as the “Rocky of this World Cup” after they made history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

The Atlas Lions followed up their victories over Belgium and Spain by defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals thanks to a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri.

Roared on by their passionate supporters in Al Thumama Stadium, Morocco defied their status as the underdogs of the last eight with another energetic, committed performance.

Morocco's Yahia Attiyat Allah leaps in celebration
Morocco’s Yahia Attiyat Allah leaps in celebration (Martin Meissner/AP)

Regragui, who only took over at the end of August, compared his team to fictional boxing hero Rocky Balboa, saying: “I think we are becoming the team that everyone loves in this World Cup because we are showing the world that you can achieve even if you don’t have as much talent, as much quality, as much money.

“If you work hard enough and you show that desire, that passion and belief then you can succeed. It’s no miracle. We’ve beaten Belgium, Spain, Portugal without letting in a goal. That’s not a miracle. That’s the result of hard work.

“I’m not getting carried away because I know we could have conceded tonight but we made our people happy and proud and we’ve made the continent happy and proud and so many people around the world.

“When you watch Rocky you want to support Rocky Balboa because of his heart and commitment and I think we’re the Rocky of this World Cup.”

Morocco fans in Paris celebrate their team's victory
Morocco fans in Paris celebrate their team’s victory (Francois Mori/AP)

Morocco will take on either France or England in the semi-finals, and Regragui sees no reason why they cannot go all the way.

“Of course it’s great to come to the World Cup to play but before the first round everyone thought that we’re going to get knocked out,” he said.

“But what I was telling the players was that we have elite players. We have a team that can win matches at the World Cup. I said you need to be confident and go out there and have no regrets, and they believed me.

“What’s important for future generations is we’ve shown it is possible for an African team to get to the semi-finals of the World Cup, and why not even the final? In one press conference I was asked if we could win the World Cup and three or four matches ago I said, ‘Well why not?’ Why shouldn’t we dream?”

Morocco goalkeeper Bono was named man of the match after making several important saves, notably a brilliant one-handed effort from a late Joao Felix shot.

