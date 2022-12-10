Today at the World Cup: Kane and Ronaldo suffer heartbreaking exits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Today at the World Cup: Kane and Ronaldo suffer heartbreaking exits

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 9:54 pm
Harry Kane is dejected following England’s World Cup quarter-final loss to France (Peter Byrne/PA)
Harry Kane is dejected following England’s World Cup quarter-final loss to France (Peter Byrne/PA)

England suffered penalty heartache after Harry Kane’s late miss saw them lose 2-1 to France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Lying in wait for the reigning champions is a last-four tie with surprise package Morocco, who stunned Portugal earlier in the day.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back on Saturday’s action in Qatar.

Penalty pain again

Kane endured a rollercoaster of emotions at Al Bayt Stadium with the England captain scoring one penalty but missing another late on against France that proved crucial.

Aurelien Tchouameni drilled the world champions ahead after 17 minutes with a superb strike from distance but England restored parity nine minutes into the second half through Kane.

Bukayo Saka won the penalty and Kane sent Tottenham colleague Hugo Lloris the wrong way from 12 yards to draw level with Wayne Rooney as England’s record goalscorer.

England were in the ascendancy at this point but Olivier Giroud headed home with 12 minutes left to put France back in front – only for Mason Mount to win a second spot-kick for Gareth Southgate’s side soon after.

Kane stepped up again but fired over the crossbar and the European Championship runners-up bowed out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Holders find a way

France have not always been fluent in Qatar but continue to progress and stay on course to retain their title.

Tchouameni put Didier Deschamps’ side into a deserved early lead against England but once their opponents had equalised, it was Southgate’s team who looked the more likely.

Harry Maguire hit the post with a header and Lloris was called into action before Antoine Griezmann showed his class with a sumptuous delivery into the area that Giroud powered home.

More drama was to follow when Theo Hernandez bundled Mount to the floor but Kane smashed over from 12 yards and a late Marcus Rashford free-kick hit the roof of the net.

With Morocco up next for France, Deschamps’ men will firmly believe they can become the third country to win consecutive World Cups.

History-makers!

Morocco continue to represent their continent in style and made history by beating Portugal 1-0 to become the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

After shocking Belgium and Spain already, many experts predicted their fairy tale in Qatar would end in the quarter-final stage but Yassine Bounou kept another clean sheet and Youssef En-Nesyri made himself the hero at the other end of the pitch.

En-Nesyri headed home three minutes before half-time to put Morocco in the driving seat but they did need to ride their luck.

Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar before Cristiano Ronaldo was thwarted by Bounou, while Pepe inexplicably headed wide from close range in eight dramatic minutes of stoppage time. Substitute Walid Cheddira also received a red card to rule him out of next Wednesday’s semi-final.

It failed to stop more joyful celebrations come the final whistle with Morocco manager Walid Regragui, who was only appointed earlier this year, doing his reputation no harm with another World Cup giant-killing added to his resume.

Tearful goodbye for Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo could not prevent Portugal losing 1-0 to Morocco (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Ronaldo’s record-equalling outing in men’s football ended in tears after Portugal bowed out.

Ronaldo was summoned six minutes into the second half and in the process was able to draw level with Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa on 196 international appearances.

Given the drama following the five-time Ballon d’Or winner around in Qatar, it felt inevitable he would be in the headlines and his big moment occurred late on at Al Thumama Stadium.

Played through on goal with only Bounou to beat, Ronaldo was thwarted by the Moroccan stopper in the first minute of stoppage time and with it one of Portugal’s best chances went begging.

At full-time Ronaldo was in tears and given his age, it could be his last World Cup and perhaps the final time he graces the biggest of stages if he fails to seal a January move to a European club. He did not score in any of his eight World Cup knockout ties.

Tributes paid to Grant

Sad news marked the penultimate Saturday of this World Cup with news of the death of American journalist Grant Wahl.

Wahl was one of the most prominent sports writers from the United States and died aged 48 while covering Friday’s last-eight clash between Argentina and the Netherlands.

FIFA paid tribute to the hugely-respected journalist, who spent two decades with Sports Illustrated, by putting flowers and a picture of him at his assigned seat at Al Bayt Stadium.

Basketball star LeBron James, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and USA captain Tyler Adams were among those to offer remembrance to the American.

Wahl devoted lots of his coverage to the human rights issues surrounding the World Cup and earlier in the tournament tweeted that he had been detained for trying to enter a game wearing a rainbow pride shirt, but days before his death had been recognised by FIFA for reporting on an eighth World Cup.

Picture of the day

Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate
Harry Kane is consoled by manager Gareth Southgate after his penalty miss (Adam Davy/PA)

Tweet of the day

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented