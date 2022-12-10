‘You need a bit of luck sometimes’ – Didier Deschamps after France beat England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘You need a bit of luck sometimes’ – Didier Deschamps after France beat England

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 11:30 pm Updated: December 11, 2022, 7:32 am
Didier Deschamps (centre) celebrates at full-time after France’s victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Didier Deschamps (centre) celebrates at full-time after France’s victory (Nick Potts/PA)

France boss Didier Deschamps admitted “you need a bit of luck sometimes” after the reigning champions edged past England to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Four years on from lifting the trophy in Moscow, Les Bleus set up a shot at a second straight final against surprise package Morocco on Wednesday evening.

France secured their return to Al Bayt Stadium for the semi-final after Harry Kane scored one penalty and missed another in a 2-1 victory against Gareth Southgate’s side.

France players celebrate reaching another World Cup semi-final
France players celebrate reaching another World Cup semi-final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aurelien Tchouameni’s excellent strike was cancelled out by the England skipper, before Giroud scored his 53rd international goal and Kane blasted a late spot-kick over.

“England had a very good team,” France boss Deschamps said. “What they showed in terms of their technical ability, their intensity, even though we put up a good fight, was impressive.

“I regret the fact that we gave them a penalty and then gave them another penalty that they missed, but credit to my team as well. We also showed some very good things and we can still be dangerous.

“We have great quality and very impressive mental strength but, yes, we do have experience. But to a certain extent the English team has experience, too.

Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his sides second goal with Adrien Rabiot, right
Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his sides second goal with Adrien Rabiot, right (Mike Egerton/PA)

“They have some young players in their team, but they are players who play in some of the top clubs in Europe so we could see that they were a good team from the outset of this tournament.

“In these very important games it always comes down to very small details and luckily tonight it went our way and we did what we could to make sure that we went all the way and won the game. You need a bit of luck sometimes.”

Head coach Deschamps’ contract is due to expire after the World Cup in Qatar, where French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet had set the target of reaching the semi-finals.

The 54-year-old has been in charge of Les Bleus since 2012 and was non-committal on his future as attention turns to Morocco.

England’s Harry Kane reacts after missing a penalty while France players celebrate
England’s Harry Kane reacts after missing a penalty while France players celebrate (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Well, I’ll be manager for the semi-final, that much you know, and then after that we’ll see,” Deschamps said. “That’s all.

“I don’t know everything in advance of course but we’ll tackle that problem when it comes.

“It is great to achieve what the president asked me to achieve and great for me to know that he’s happy with that but I’m sure there are a lot of other people happy and delighted as well.

“So, let us savour this victory. Just four years after our last victory at the World cup, we are now in the last four and let’s focus on Wednesday’s match. I am not really thinking about anything else at the moment.”

