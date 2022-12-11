Pioneering black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pioneering black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

By Press Association
December 11, 2022, 7:16 am
Dorothy Pitman Hughes poses at her Florida home in 2013, with a poster using a 1970s image of herself and Gloria Steinem (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union/AP)
Dorothy Pitman Hughes poses at her Florida home in 2013, with a poster using a 1970s image of herself and Gloria Steinem (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union/AP)

Pioneering black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes has died at the age of 84.

The child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist toured the country speaking with Gloria Steinem in the 1970s and appears with her in one of the most famous photos of the second-wave feminist movement.

Hughes died on December 1 in Tampa, Florida, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, said Maurice Sconiers, of the Sconiers Funeral Home in Columbus, Georgia. Her daughter, Delethia Ridley Malmsten, said the cause was old age.

Although they came to feminism from different places – Hughes from community activism and Steinem from journalism – the two forged a powerful speaking partnership in the early 1970s, touring the country at a time when feminism was seen as predominantly white and middle-class, a divide dating back to the origins of the American women’s movement. Steinem credited Hughes with helping her become comfortable speaking in public.

In one of the most famous images of the era, taken in October 1971, the two women raised their right arms in the Black Power salute. The photo is now in the National Portrait Gallery.

Obit Pitman Hughes
Gloria Steinem, left, and Dorothy Pitman Hughes raise their fists, resembling a photograph taken at the height of their activism together, at an event in Jacksonville, Florida, in March 2011 (Jon M Fletcher/The Florida Times-Union/AP)

Hughes, her work always rooted in community activism, organised the first shelter for battered women in New York City and co-founded the New York City Agency for Child Development to broaden childcare services in the city.

But she was perhaps best known for her work helping countless families through the community centre she established on Manhattan’s West Side, offering day care, job training, advocacy training and more.

Her daughter, reflecting on what she felt was her mother’s most important work, told the Associated Press on Sunday: “She took families off the street and gave them jobs.”

Steinem also paid tribute to Hughes’ community work.

“My friend Dorothy Pitman Hughes ran a pioneering neighbourhood childcare centre on the west side of Manhattan,” she said in an email. “We met in the Seventies when I wrote about that childcare centre, and we became speaking partners and lifetime friends. She will be missed, but if we keep telling her story, she will keep inspiring us all.”

Laura L Lovett, whose biography of Hughes, With Her Fist Raised, was published last year, said in Ms magazine (of which Pitman was a co-founder along with Steinem) that Hughes “defined herself as a feminist, but rooted her feminism in her experience and in more fundamental needs for safety, food, shelter and childcare”.

Obit Pitman Hughes
Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes attend the Ms Foundation for Women Gloria Awards in New York in May 2014 (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Born Dorothy Jean Ridley on October 2 1938, in Lumpkin, Georgia, Hughes committed herself to activism at an early age, according to an obituary written by her family.

When she was 10, it said, her father was nearly beaten to death and left on the family’s doorstep. The family believed he had been attacked by the Ku Klux Klan, and Hughes decided to dedicate herself to helping others through activism.

She moved to New York City in the late 1950s when she was nearly 20 and worked as a salesperson, nightclub singer and house cleaner. By the 1960s she had become involved in the civil rights movement and other causes, working with Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X and others.

In the late 1960s, she set up her West 80th Street community centre, providing care for children and also support for their parents.

“She realised that childcare challenges were deeply entangled with issues of racial discrimination, poverty, drug use, sub-standard housing, welfare hotels, job training and even the Vietnam War,” Lovett wrote last year.

Hughes “recognised that the strongest anchor for local community action centred on children and worked to fix the roots of inequality in her community”.

It was at the centre that she met Steinem, then a journalist writing a story for New York Magazine. They became friends and, from 1969 to 1973, spoke across the country at college campuses, community centres and other venues on gender and race issues.

“Dorothy’s style was to call out the racism she saw in the white women’s movement,” Lovett said in Ms. “She frequently took to the stage to articulate the way in which white women’s privilege oppressed black women but also offered her friendship with Gloria as proof this obstacle could be overcome.”

By the 1980s, Hughes was becoming an entrepreneur. She had moved to Harlem and opened an office supply business, Harlem Office Supply, the rare stationery store at the time that was run by a black woman. But she was forced to sell it when a Staples opened nearby, part of president Bill Clinton’s Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone programme.

She would remember some of her experiences in the 2000 book, Wake Up And Smell the Dollars! Whose Inner-City Is This Anyway!: One Woman’s Struggle Against Sexism, Classism, Racism, Gentrification, And The Empowerment Zone.

Hughes was portrayed in The Glorias, the 2020 film about Steinem, by actor Janelle Monaw.

She is survived by three daughters – Ms Malmsten, Patrice Quinn and Angela Hughes.

