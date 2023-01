Philadelphia Eagles clinch play-off place with big win over New York Giants

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 48-22 to clinch their place in the play-offs.

The NFC East leaders took their season record to 12-1 with a convincing win at the MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles landed touchdowns on their first three drives, moving 21-0 ahead in the second quarter when AJ Brown collected a 33-yard pass in the endzone and went into half-time with a healthy 24-7 lead.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 217 yards, with two touchdowns as well as running in another, with running back Miles Sanders also completing two touchdowns.

The Giants narrowly avoided what would have been their biggest margin of defeat since 2017 with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute.

The Eagles are scheduled to head to Chicago and Dallas in the next two weeks as they look to lock up the number one seed for the NFC.

The Dallas Cowboys produced a late rally to edge out the Houston Texans 27-23 in Arlington and keep their own play-off push alive.

The Texans had forced three turnovers, including two interceptions from Dak Prescott, but could not close out the game from leading 20-17 at half-time as quarterback Jeff Driskel found his range.

After holding off a goal-line stand, Prescott ended up the Cowboys’ saviour.

A dramatic late 98-yard drive through 11 plays ended with Ezekiel Elliott running in the decisive score with just 41 seconds left as the Texans’ winless run continued.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills made it four straight wins as they defeated the New York Jets 20-12 at Highmark Stadium.

After a scoreless opening quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a touchdown and later ran in another to give the hosts a defendable advantage in tough conditions.

The Jets – whose quarterback Mike White took a couple of big hits which sent him to the locker room before returning – kicked a field goal to close up at 20-12.

However, four incompletions saw their hopes of a comeback dashed as the Bills moved to a 10-3 record at the top of the standings.

RAVENS WIN IN PITTSBURGH!!!! pic.twitter.com/vhDuEQMEDI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022

The Baltimore Ravens edged out the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 at Heinz Field to keep themselves in contention in the AFC North.

The Steelers saw rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett taken out of the game during the first half because of a concussion.

Replacement Mitch Trubisky helped deliver a touchdown drive, but also had two interceptions as the Ravens went into the break with a 13-7 lead.

Although Baltimore lost backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to the concussion protocol during the second half, three field goals from Justin Tucker, allied to JK Dobbins running for 120 yards, proved enough to help secure the win.

The Minnesota Vikings saw their hopes of securing the NFC North dashed with a 34-23 defeat at the Detroit Lions.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 330 yards to help the Lions win a fifth game out of the last six to keep their own post-season ambitions alive.

Rookie Jameson Williams landed a 41-yard touchdown catch for his first career reception in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars saw off AFC South rivals the Tennessee Titans with a 36-22 win in Nashville.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence produced a career-best passing of 368 yards, throwing three touchdowns and also running in one himself.

It was a second victory out of three for the Jaguars, who move to 5-8 and close up on the Titans ahead of hosting the Dallas Cowboys in their next outing.

Bengals quarter-back Joe Burrow passed for 239 yards (Aaron Doster/AP)

The Cincinnati Bengals extended their hot streak to five straight wins as they saw off AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns 23-10.

Bengals quarter-back Joe Burrow passed for 239 yards, completing two touchdowns, while Joe Mixon marked his return from two games out following concussion by rushing for 96 yards and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase took 10 catches.

Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson finally landed his first touchdown pass of the season, but too many defensive breakdowns and lacklustre offensive play proved costly.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his side to their 14th consecutive win over the Denver Broncos despite throwing three interceptions.

Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes to help- the Chiefs outlasted the Broncos 34-28 on Sunday.

He also improved to 10-0 against Denver, becoming the fourth QB to ever beat one team 10 times without a loss. The Chiefs reached double digits in wins for the eighth straight season and inched closer to their seventh consecutive AFC West crown.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates during the second half the match against the Seattle Seahawks (Gregory Bull/AP)

The Carolina Panthers stayed in the thick of the muddled NFC South race with a 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Sam Darnold threw one touchdown pass while Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear both had rushing TDs.

The Panthers built leads of 17-0 and 20-7 to take advantage of a sloppy, unenthusiastic first-half performance by the Seahawks. In the second half, the Panthers simply ran through Seattle’s defence and delivered a blow to the Seahawks’ hopes of winning the NFC West.

The Panthers won for the third time in four games and won away from Charlotte for the first time since Week 10 of last season. Carolina pulled even with Atlanta and is within one game of division-leading Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings after the Buccaneers loss in San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy became the first quarterback ever to best Tom Brady in his first start (Tony Avelar/AP)

The San Francisco 49ers vaunted defence spoiled Tom Brady’s Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start

Purdy — the final pick in this year’s draft — became the first quarterback ever to best Brady in his first start, earning the postgame congratulations from the NFL’s most accomplished quarterback.

Brady was intercepted twice and did not lead the Buccaneers to a score until a deflected TD pass to Russell Gage late in the third quarter.

The 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an ankle injury that forced him to be carried off the field in tears. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that while Samuel did not break any bones, he likely sustained a high ankle sprain.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and a short-handed Chargers defence got the best of the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa as Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17.

The Chargers moved into position for the final AFC playoff berth, ahead of the New York Jets.

Herbert — the sixth overall pick in 2020, one behind Tagovailoa — completed a career-high 39 passes on 51 attempts for his 21st 300-yard game. He became the first NFL quarterback to throw for 13,000 yards in his first three seasons.