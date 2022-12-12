Israeli army acknowledges fatal shooting of Palestinian girl, 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Israeli army acknowledges fatal shooting of Palestinian girl, 16

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 8:16 pm
Palestinian women react during the funeral of Jana Zakaran, 16, in the West Bank city of Jenin (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Palestinian women react during the funeral of Jana Zakaran, 16, in the West Bank city of Jenin (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

The Israeli military has acknowledged that its troops fatally shot a teenage Palestinian girl during an operation in the occupied West Bank, saying she was unintentionally hit by fire aimed at gunmen in the area.

It was a rare admission of an error by the military, which has carried out daily arrest operations in the West Bank for nearly nine months.

Israel’s prime minister expressed sorrow over the girl’s death, but said the operations in the area would continue.

About 150 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.

Palestinians carry the body of Jana Zakaran, 16, during her funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin
Palestinians carry the body of Jana Zakaran, 16, during her funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants.

But stone-throwing youths protesting against Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations, including a prominent Al Jazeera journalist, have also been killed in the fighting.

Palestinian officials said Jana Zakaran, 16, was killed overnight on Monday in the northern city of Jenin on the roof of her home.

In a statement, the Israeli military said an initial inquiry found the girl “was hit by unintentional fire aimed at armed gunmen” on a nearby rooftop.

“It appears the girl who was killed had been on the roof of one of the houses near the gunmen,” it said.

It said the forces opened fire after local militants hurled firebombs and opened fire at the soldiers.

The army said that its commanders “regret any harm to uninvolved civilians”, but said that it would press ahead with its operations.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued a statement expressing sorrow over the girl’s death and sent condolences to her family.

He also expressed support for Israel’s soldiers and said operations in the West Bank would continue while Israel would do its “utmost” to avoid civilian casualties.

Salah al-Zayed, a cousin and neighbour, said Jana Zakaran had gone on to the roof to search for her cat when she was shot.

Palestinian women mourn during the funeral of Jana Zakaran, 16, in the West Bank city of Jenin
Palestinian women mourn during the funeral of Jana Zakaran (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

He said the family heard gunshots but did not know she was up there, and only found her body about an hour later after the army withdrew.

He said the girl was shot four times, including twice in the head.

He rejected claims that the shooting was an accident, saying she was far from the battlefield and there were no militants nearby.

“They killed her in cold blood,” he said.

“We want justice and this is the least of her rights. She had the right to live like any other child and to be happy, not to be killed in cold blood.”

Jenin is known as a stronghold of militants.

The army has long operated in the area, stepping up its activities after a series of deadly attacks inside Israel last spring, some of which were carried out by militants from Jenin.

Jenin is home to the refugee camp where Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed last May.

The army has said its forces most likely shot her unintentionally, but has provided no evidence to back up the claim that she might have been hit by Palestinian gunmen in the area.

Al Jazeera last week asked the International Criminal Court in the Hague to investigate the shooting.

Israel has been conducting daily arrest raids throughout the West Bank, in an operation prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring that killed 19 people.

The military says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks, but the Palestinians say they entrench Israel’s open-ended occupation, now in its 56th year.

At least 31 people have died in Arab attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank this year, according to Israeli figures.

