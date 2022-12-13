BTS member Jin begins military duty at frontline boot camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BTS member Jin begins military duty at frontline boot camp

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 8:35 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 1:09 pm
BTS member Jin (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
BTS member Jin (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a frontline South Korean boot camp on Tuesday, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye.

Six other younger BTS members are to join the military in coming years one after another, meaning that the world’s biggest boy band must take a hiatus, probably for a few years.

Their enlistments have prompted a fierce domestic debate over whether it is time to revise the country’s conscription system to expand exemptions to include prominent entertainers like BTS, or not to provide such benefits to anyone.

With MPs squabbling in parliament and surveys showing sharply split public opinions over offering exemptions to BTS members, their management agency said in October that all BTS members would perform their compulsory military duties.

Jin from BTS
Jin of K-pop band BTS shows off freshly shaved hair (Weverse/AP)

Big Hit Music said that both the company and the members of BTS “are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment”.

Jin, who turned 30 earlier this month, entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training with other new conscript soldiers, the defence ministry said.

After the training involving rifle-shooting, grenade-throwing and marching practices, he and other conscripts would be assigned to army units across the country.

About 20-30 fans, some holding photos of Jin, and dozens of journalists gathered near the camp.

But Jin did not meet them as a vehicle carrying him moved into the boot camp without getting him out.

“I want to wait (for) Jin and see him go into the military and wish him all the best,” Mandy Lee from Hong Kong said before Jin’s entrance to the camp.

“Actually it’s complicated. I want to be sad. I want to be happy for him,” said Angelina from Indonesia. “Mixed feelings. He has to serve (for) his country.” Angelina, like many Indonesians, uses only one name.

A couple of dozen fans could be seen as a small turnout given Jin’s huge popularity.

South Koreaa BTS Military Service
The army training centre in Yeoncheon (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

But Jin and his management agency had earlier asked fans not to visit the site and said there would not be any special event involving the singer, in order to prevent any issue caused by crowding.

Authorities still mobilised 300 police officers, soldiers, emergency workers and others to maintain order and guard against any accidents, according to the army.

Hours before entering the camp, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, wrote on the on the online fan platform Weverse that “It’s time for a curtain call.”

He posted a photo of himself on Sunday with a military buzzcut and a message saying, “Ha ha ha. It’s cuter than I had expected.”

BTS fan
A fan waits for Jin to arrive at the training centre (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

By law, all able-bodied South Korean men must serve in the military for 18-21 months under a conscription system established to deal with threats from North Korea.

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have won top prizes in certain competitions and enhance national prestige.

K-pop stars and other entertainers are not given such benefits even if they gain worldwide fame and win big international awards.

BTS were created in 2013 and have a legion of global supporters who call themselves the “Army”.

Its other members are RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who is the youngest at 25.

The group expanded its popularity in the West with its 2020 megahit Dynamite, the band’s first all-English song.

