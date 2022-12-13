Biden signs gay marriage Bill at White House ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden signs gay marriage Bill at White House ceremony

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 8:51 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 10:05 pm
President Joe Biden raises his pen and reacts to applause after signing the Respect for Marriage Act, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington (Patrick Semansky/AP/PA)
President Joe Biden raises his pen and reacts to applause after signing the Respect for Marriage Act, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington (Patrick Semansky/AP/PA)

US President Joe Biden invited thousands to celebrate at the White House on Tuesday as he signed into law gay marriage legislation.

Politicians from both parties attended, as did first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

“This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms,” Mr Biden said on the South Lawn of the White House. “And that’s why this law matters to every single American.

“Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected. But the antidote to hate is love.”

Singer Cyndi Lauper, a longtime advocate for gay rights, was to perform later.

“For once, our families, mine and a lot of my friends — and people you know, sometimes your neighbours — we can rest easy tonight, because our families are validated,” she said at the White House briefing room before the ceremony.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would wear the same purple tie to the ceremony that he wore to his daughter’s wedding. His daughter and her wife are expecting their first child in the spring.

“Thanks to the dogged work of many of my colleagues, my grandchild will live in a world that will respect and honour their mothers’ marriage,” Mr Schumer said.

The triumphant mood will play out against the backdrop of a right-wing backlash over gender issues, which has alarmed gay and transgender people and their advocates.

Among the attendees were the owner of Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado where five people were killed in a shooting last month, and two survivors of the attack. The suspect has been charged with hate crimes.

Plaintiffs from lawsuits that originally helped secure the nationwide right to gay marriage are also expected to be there, according to the White House.

“It’s not lost on me that our struggle for freedom hasn’t been achieved,” said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “But this is a huge step forward, and we have to celebrate the victories we achieve and use that to fuel the future of the fight.”

Ms Robinson is attending the ceremony with her wife and one-year-old child.

“Our kids are watching this moment,” she said. “It’s very special to have them here and show them that we’re on the right side of history.”

The new law is intended to safeguard gay marriages if the US Supreme Court ever reverses Obergefell v Hodges, its 2015 decision legalising same-sex unions nationwide.

The new law also protects interracial marriages. In 1967, the Supreme Court in Loving v Virginia struck down laws in 16 states barring interracial marriage.

“Congress has restored a measure of security to millions of marriages and families,” Mr Biden said in a statement when the legislation passed last week.

“They have also provided hope and dignity to millions of young people across this country who can grow up knowing that their government will recognise and respect the families they build.”

Kinky Boots musical – London

Cyndi Lauper was performing at the White House ceremony (Ian West/PA)/caption]

The signing will mark the culmination of a months-long bipartisan effort sparked by the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion available across the country.

In a concurring opinion in the case that overturned Roe, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested revisiting other decisions, including the legalisation of gay marriage, generating fear that more civil rights could be imperilled by the court’s conservative majority.

Justice Thomas did not include interracial marriage with other cases he said should be reconsidered.

Politicians crafted a compromise that was intended to assuage conservative concerns about religious liberty, such as ensuring churches could still refuse to perform gay marriages.

In addition, states will not be required to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. But they will be required to recognise marriages conducted elsewhere in the country.

A majority of Republicans in Congress still voted against the legislation. However, enough supported it to sidestep a filibuster in the Senate and ensure its passage.

“Together, we showed that it’s possible for Democrats and Republicans to come together to safeguard our most fundamental rights,” Mr Biden said.

Tuesday’s ceremony will mark another chapter in Mr Biden’s legacy on gay rights.

He memorably endorsed same-sex unions in a television interview in 2012, when he was vice president. Days later, President Barack Obama announced that he also supported gay marriage.

Attendees will be given a card commemorating Mr Biden’s comments from his 2012 interview.

“What this is all about is a simple proposition: Who do you love?” Mr Biden said on NBC’s Meet The Press a decade ago. “Who do you love and will you be loyal to the person you love? And that is what people are finding out is what all marriages at their root are about.”

A Gallup poll showed only 27% of US adults supported same-sex unions in 1996, when President Bill Clinton signed the Defence of Marriage Act, which said the federal government would only recognise heterosexual marriages. Mr Biden voted for the legislation.

By the time of Mr Biden’s 2012 interview, gay marriage remained controversial, but support had expanded to roughly half of US adults, according to Gallup. Earlier this year, 71% said same-sex unions should be recognised by law.

Mr Biden has pushed to expand LGBT+ rights since taking office.

He reversed President Donald Trump’s efforts to strip transgender people of anti-discrimination protections.

His administration includes the first openly gay Cabinet member, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and the first transgender person to receive Senate confirmation, Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine.

