Us against the world – Emiliano Martinez hails Argentina’s ‘fighters’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Us against the world – Emiliano Martinez hails Argentina’s ‘fighters’

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 8:01 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 12:54 pm
Emiliano Martinez celebrates Argentina’s first goal against Croatia (Nick Potts/PA)
Emiliano Martinez celebrates Argentina’s first goal against Croatia (Nick Potts/PA)

Emiliano Martinez says Argentina’s “fighters” are ready for one last battle in their quest for glory at a World Cup where he believes “everyone wanted us to lose”.

La Albiceleste are through to the sixth final in their history thanks to a Lionel Messi-inspired triumph against 2018 runners-up Croatia in Tuesday’s comfortable 3-0 win at Lusail Stadium.

France or Morocco now await in Sunday’s showpiece back at that cavernous arena, where two-time champions Argentina kicked off the tournament with one of the most humiliating results in their history.

The 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves across the footballing world and hardened the resolved of a group of players who are now just one match away from being crowned world champions.

“I can’t believe it,” Argentina goalkeeper Martinez said. “I just can’t believe it, mate.

“We lost the first game. All of sudden it’s everything upside down. People doubting us. Obviously we lost the unbeaten run of 36 games.

“Against Mexico the first half was a little bit sloppy. Everyone wanted us to lose, so it’s us against the rest of the world.

“I am so glad that this 26 (man) group of players are all fighters and we’ve got 45 million Argentinians all behind us.

“It’s just amazing. We feel the crowd on the streets – they’re all full of Argentinians.

“Every time we play we’re at home. We feel like we’re at home.

“There’s 40,000, 50,000 Argentinians in every ground. We’re so happy to have them.”

Argentina fans have outnumbered any other nations’ support in Qatar, where the chance to see Messi in his fifth and likely final World Cup has been a huge pull.

The 35-year-old produced a magical display against Croatia on Tuesday, after which Martinez downplayed any suggestions that the captain was dealing with a groin complaint.

Emiliano Martinez, left, speaks to Lionel Messi before the World Cup semi-final
Emiliano Martinez, left, speaks to Lionel Messi before the World Cup semi-final (Nick Potts/PA)

“No, no, obviously we played 120 minutes against Holland,” the Aston Villa shot-stopper said.

“It was a hard game for him, but you can see he wants to finish every game.

“Physically he’s really good and you can see, man of the match every game.”

Argentina will be grateful for that additional day’s rest compared to France or Morocco, who go toe-to-toe in Wednesday’s other semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium.

Asked who he would prefer in the final, Martinez told beIN Sports: “Whoever. They both had an incredible run, they’re both different teams.

“They’re both really good so whoever comes it’s a World Cup final, so we know it’s going to be hard.”

Croatia now have to dust themselves down for Saturday’s third-placed play-off after losing a semi-final they had started brightly.

Messi’s spot-kick was followed by a Julian Alvarez brace, with captain Luka Modric saying the first-half penalty should not have been given and impacted the team’s morale.

“The first goal, it was not a penalty,” the 37-year-old said. “That’s my opinion.

“It stressed us a little bit. Half a minute before that it was supposed to be a corner and we were not awarded one. I think after the penalty, it changed the whole match.

“Before the penalty, we were the ones controlling the game. Maybe we were not so dangerous in front of their goal but we were the ones in possession, controlling the ball.

“Before the penalty they didn’t create any problems, any chances. Unfortunately the penalty changed everything, a penalty I’d never have called in this match.

Luka Modric, right, in action against Argentina
Luka Modric, right, in action against Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m so upset they called this type of penalty against us. Their second goal – maybe we didn’t have a bit of luck. It was hard after that.”

Having reached the final four years ago, Croatia will have to make do with a third-place play-off in Qatar – but Modric is keen to go out on a high.

“We have the third placed match, win the match and go back to Croatia with a medal,” he added.

“We need to leave everything to win the bronze medal and let our fans celebrate one more time.

“I think it would be negative, given how we played, how we behaved, to finish this tournament with a loss. We have to give everything in that match.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented