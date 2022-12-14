When Harry Met Sally and Iron Man added to film registry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
When Harry Met Sally and Iron Man added to film registry

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 11:01 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 11:34 am
Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally (LMKMEDIA/Alamy/PA)
Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally (LMKMEDIA/Alamy/PA)

The 1989 romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally is one of 25 films chosen this year to enter the National Film Registry – a list which ranges from Disney’s The Little Mermaid to a 1898 silent documentary, long thought lost, about the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.

Also chosen this year for preservation are Marvel’s Iron Man, John Waters’ Hairspray, Brian de Palma’s Carrie and the 1950 Cyrano De Bergerac starring Jose Ferrer, whose performance made him the first Hispanic actor to win a best actor Oscar.

The registry is housed at the US Library of Congress, which since 1988 has selected films for preservation based on their cultural and historic importance.

This year’s picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 850 — many of which are among the 1.7 million films in the library’s collections.

The oldest film selected this year is the 1898 Mardi Gras Carnival, a silent era documentary with the earliest known footage of the carnival in New Orleans.

A copy was recently found at the Eye Filmmuseum in the Netherlands.

Showing floats, spectators and marchers at a parade, the film is one of nine documentaries chosen, covering topics like the Attica prison rebellion, female union workers, mental health treatment, LGBTQ history and others.

The most recent film on this year’s list is the 2011 Pariah, by Dee Rees, a coming-out story about a lesbian teenager in Brooklyn that is considered a prominent film in modern queer cinema.

Among a number of other LGBTQ-themed films chosen this year is the 1967 student short film Behind Every Good Man by Nikolai Ursin, a look at black gender fluidity in Los Angeles.

Another is the 1977 Word Is Out: Stories Of Some of Our Lives, which interviewed more than two dozen gay people about their lives, becoming a landmark of the early gay rights movement.

“We are proud to add 25 more films by a group of vibrant and diverse filmmakers to the National Film Registry as we preserve our cinematic heritage,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

Among the films entering the registry are:

— When Harry Met Sally (1989), Rob Reiner’s much-loved rom-com starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan with a script by Nora Ephron, and one of the best scenes filmed in a deli.

— Iron Man (2008), the Marvel superhero film starring Robert Downey Jnr and Gwyneth Paltrow, directed by Jon Favreau.

— Carrie (1976), the Brian de Palma horror classic based on Stephen King’s book about a teenage outcast (Sissy Spacek) with telekinetic powers.

— Hairspray (1988), the John Waters version of the story about teenagers in Baltimore, starring Ricki Lake, Debbie Harry, Jerry Stiller, Sonny Bono and Divine. The film went on to become a successful Broadway musical.

— Charade (1963) by Stanley Donen, the only film to pair Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn.

— Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) directed by Michael Gordon, the first US film version of Rostand’s 1897 French play. It made Ferrer an Oscar winner for best actor.

— The Little Mermaid (1989), the classic Disney production with the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman songs (Part Of Your World and Under The Sea, for example) about Ariel, who lives under the sea but wishes she were human.

Also being preserved are Cab Calloway Home Movies (1948-1951), Scorpio Rising (1963), Titicut Follies (1967), Mingus (1968), Manzanar (1971), Betty Tells Her Story (1972), Super Fly (1972), Attica (1974), Union Maids (1076), Bush Mama (1999), The Ballad Of Gregorio Cortez (1982), Itam Hakim, Hoplit (1984), Tongues Untied (1989) and House Party (1990).

