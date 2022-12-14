Police officer tells court he saw attack on Paul Pelosi happen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police officer tells court he saw attack on Paul Pelosi happen

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 6:56 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 8:26 pm
Alleged attacker David DePape (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP/PA)
Alleged attacker David DePape (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP/PA)

A San Francisco police officer testified on Wednesday that he witnessed a man attack the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer inside the couple’s home.

The suspect, David DePape, allegedly broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home on October 28, seeking to kidnap the speaker — who was not there — and instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. The violence sent shockwaves through the political world.

DePape, wearing an orange jumpsuit during a preliminary hearing in state court, has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges, including attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He remains in custody without bail.

Sergeant Carla Hurley, who interviewed DePape for an hour the day of the attack, said the defendant told her that he was seeking the speaker and told her husband that he was not part of the plan.

Still, DePape told Paul Pelosi, “I can take you out, I can take you out,” Sgt Hurley testified.

Sgt Hurley said DePape told her that after he saw the lights of a police patrol car, he told Paul Pelosi, “I’m not going to surrender, I am here to fight. If you stop me from going after people, you will take the punishment instead.”

Prosecutors presented the hammer that was allegedly used in the assault during Wednesday’s proceedings, which were attended by Christine Pelosi, one of the Pelosis’ five adult children.

Pelosi Husband Assaulted
Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Centre Honours in Washington DC (Manuel Balce Cenet/AP/PA)

The district attorney’s office also played audio of Paul Pelosi’s 911 call to San Francisco police in the courtroom and showed video footage — less than a minute long — of the attack that was captured on body cameras. The 911 dispatcher has been widely credited with sending two officers to the couple’s home despite limited information.

In November, Nancy Pelosi said she will step down as the Democrats’ leader after 20 years as the party’s head.

Paul Pelosi, her husband of nearly 60 years, drew a standing ovation earlier this month when the couple attended the Kennedy Centre Honours — his first public appearance since the assault.

Christine Pelosi, a Democratic operative and attorney, is considered to be a potential successor when the speaker retires, though she has never held elected office.

DePape told police he was on a “suicide mission” and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, court documents say. Authorities have said he was drawn to conspiracy theories.

DePape allegedly smashed his way into the Pelosis’ home, confronted Paul Pelosi, who was sleeping in boxer shorts and a pyjama top, and demanded to know where “Nancy” was.

DePape allegedly then told Paul Pelosi that if Nancy Pelosi told him the “‘truth’, he would let her go and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break her kneecaps”, the criminal complaint alleges.

Paul Pelosi was eventually able to call 911 to summon San Francisco police. Officers arrived two minutes later to see the two men struggling over a hammer, and then DePape struck Pelosi at least once before being tackled by officers.

Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack. He later underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members. Threats against politicians and elections officials have been at all-time highs since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and authorities have issued warnings about rising extremism in the US.

