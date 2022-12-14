Route to the World Cup final: How France set up a showdown with Argentina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Route to the World Cup final: How France set up a showdown with Argentina

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 9:04 pm
France are bidding to become the first country to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962 (Mike Egerton/PA)
France are bidding to become the first country to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962 (Mike Egerton/PA)

France remain on course to retain the World Cup after setting up a final showdown with Argentina by beating Morocco 2-0.

Here, the PA news agency tracks the progress of Didier Deschamps’ reigning champions in Qatar.

Group stage

Les Bleus made relatively light work of Group D.

They emphatically bounced back from the shock of falling behind to Australia by registering a thumping 4-1 win as Olivier Giroud claimed a brace to move level with Thierry Henry as France’s all-time record goalscorer.

Kylian Mbappe’s double in a 2-1 victory over Denmark then secured progression with a game to spare before a much-changed side suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

Last 16

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in France's 3-1 victory over Poland
Kylian Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 victory over Poland (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mbappe continued his fine form to fire the French to a routine 3-1 second-round success over Poland.

A second-half double from the Paris St Germain forward, after Giroud surpassed Henry’s record by claiming his 52nd international goal on the stroke of half-time, set up a mouthwatering last-eight showdown with England.

Robert Lewandowski grabbed a consolation deep into added time by converting a penalty.

Quarter-final

England captain Harry Kane, right, missed a late penalty as France progressed to the World Cup semi-finals
England captain Harry Kane, right, missed a late penalty as France progressed to the World Cup semi-finals (Adam Davy/PA)

Branded the standout game of the tournament by Germany World Cup winner Toni Kroos, France edged an epic encounter with England.

Les Bleus enjoyed less possession but displayed a clinical edge to progress 2-1.

Aurelien Tchouameni’s long-range opener was cancelled out by a Harry Kane penalty before Giroud’s fourth goal of the competition restored the advantage.

Kane could have forced extra-time but blazed a second spot-kick high over the crossbar of Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris’ goal.

Semi-final

France, who beat Croatia 4-2 in the Moscow final four years ago, were overwhelming favourites to once again reach the showpiece match after being drawn against the tournament’s surprise package.

Morocco had upset Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route to the last four and produced a spirited response to falling behind inside five minutes to a Theo Hernandez strike.

But France’s superior quality ultimately prevailed as substitute Randal Kolo Muani wrapped up a 2-0 success by striking moments after coming on.

