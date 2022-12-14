Man charged over Takeoff’s death tried to avoid arrest, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged over Takeoff’s death tried to avoid arrest, say police

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 10:20 pm
Takeoff arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/AP)
Takeoff arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/AP)

The man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month outside a Houston, Texas bowling alley sought information about using fake plane tickets to obtain a passport in his efforts to flee the country, prosecutors said.

He also repeatedly made online searches about whether he was a suspect in the case, prosecutors alleged during a court hearing on Wednesday.

But lawyers for Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, say their client never had any intention of leaving Houston and he will likely pursue self-defence in the case, as he has asserted his innocence.

“We feel comfortable that when the time is right that Mr Clark will have a valid and meritorious claim for self-defence,” Letitia Quinones, one of Clark’s lawyers, said after the hearing.

Houston-Shooting-Migos
Patrick Clark, accused in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, appears in court in Houston (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP/PA)

She declined to provide additional details on this to reporters, but during the hearing she suggested that Clark only fired after someone shot at him first. Police say Clark fired the first shot.

Takeoff was shot in the head and back as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at the bowling alley around 2.30am on November 1.

Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice outside the bowling alley, but that the 28-year-old rapper was not involved and was “an innocent bystander”.

Clark was arrested on December 1 on a murder charge.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Clark’s defence had sought to have his bond reduced from two million dollars (£1.6 million) to 100,000 dollars (£80,500). But state District Judge Josh Hill was hesitant to reduce his bond, believing he could be a flight risk and that Clark’s “Google searches for fake tickets cause me a great deal of concern”.

During the hearing, Houston police sergeant Michael Burrow testified that a review of Clark’s mobile phone after his arrest found he had made online searches for fake plane tickets.

Prosecutors suggested these searches were tied to Clark’s efforts to get an expedited passport. Investigators also found multiple searches on his phone in which Clark looked at news articles about the shooting and whether he was named as a suspect, he said.

“It was my belief he was preparing to flee the country,” Sgt Burrow said.

Surveillance video showed Clark was holding a wine bottle in one hand when he fired his gun, Burrow said. Clark left the bottle near the scene of the shooting and fingerprints found on the bottle were later used to identify him.

FBI sources had also pointed to Clark as being at the shooting.

Ms Quinones denied Clark was trying to leave the country after the shooting, saying that before his arrest he had cancelled a previously scheduled trip to Mexico and that on the day of his arrest he had been looking for an apartment to rent in the city.

The judge agreed to reduce Clark’s bond to one million dollars (£0.8 million)if additional security requirements could be met and he agreed to consider next week additional information from Clark’s lawyers about possibly lowering it more.

Clark’s father, Joseph, testified that his son works as a DJ and also promotes nightclubs but that he has never been financially stable, still lives at home, borrows his truck to get around and would not have the resources to flee to another country.

Wireless Festival 2019 – Day 1
Takeoff, Quavo and Offset from Migos perform on stage at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

During the hearing, prosecutors played a recording of a call Clark made on December 6 from jail to his family in which he could he heard saying that the two million dollar bond “can be made right now”.

Prosecutors suggested Clark has had access to large amounts of cash in his work as a DJ and with nightclubs. But Ms Quinones said Clark indicating he could pay the two million dollars was just boastful claims from “a young man talking and talking too much”.

Police have said that during the shooting, another man and a woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot injuries, and that at least two people opened fired.

Police said investigators are still trying to track down witnesses. The gun used to kill Takeoff has not been recovered, Sgt Burrow said.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Migos first broke through with the massive hit Versace in 2013. They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No 1 hit Bad and Boujee, featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

They put out a trilogy of albums called Culture, Culture II and Culture III, with the first two hitting No 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

