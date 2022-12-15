Hollywood ‘heartbroken’ over the death of dancing DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hollywood ‘heartbroken’ over the death of dancing DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 4:54 am
Hollywood is ‘heartbroken’ over the death of dancing DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss (Alamy/PA)
Hollywood is ‘heartbroken’ over the death of dancing DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss (Alamy/PA)

Jennifer Lopez, Questlove and Michelle Obama were among the famous faces remembering US dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, following his death at the age of 40.

The news was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker Boss on Wednesday.

He was also known for being the long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres show, with DeGeneres herself describing him as “pure love and light” and said she would miss him “with all my heart”.

Multiple US outlets reported that Boss died by suicide, citing the LA County Medical Examiner.

Sharing a post on her Instagram page, Lopez wrote: “Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul. Shocked and deeply saddened.

“My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children. Sending you love and strength.”

Justin Timberlake reflected that “you just never know what someone is really going through” in his own online tribute.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” he wrote.

“I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.

He added: “Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people.

“Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time.  You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy.”

Oscar-winning musician Questlove wrote: “Rest in Melody Twitch”.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she was “heartbroken” to learn of the news.

“I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch; Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” she said.

“My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time.”

Musician and producer Finneas wrote: “Rest in Peace to Stephen Boss ‘Twitch. I’m Heartbroken for his family”.

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner said her heart was “heavy” following the news.

“tWitch brought so much laughter and joy to so many people and I am so grateful and blessed to have had the time with him on the Ellen Show that I did,” she wrote on Instagram.

“He was always so kind and amazing. Truly a special soul. I am heartbroken, and my heart goes out to his beautiful wife, Alison, and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. I am praying for you all and sending my love.”

Boss began his tenure at The Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

In a post on Twitter, 64-year-old DeGeneres wrote: “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light.

“He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.

“Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

As well as his work with DeGeneres, Boss was also a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance and appeared in films including Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL.

Magic Mike franchise star Channing Tatum said he “had no words” after learning of the news.

“I have no words. There aren’t any,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much… I don’t know where to begin.

“I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then.”

David Harbour on the Ellen DeGeneres Show
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaking to David Harbour while guest-hosting an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)

In a statement published on People.com tWitch’s wife said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented