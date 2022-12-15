US rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 1:34 am
US rapper Gunna, who was arrested earlier this year along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people, has pleaded guilty in Atlanta to a racketeering conspiracy charge, according to a statement released by his attorneys (Scott Garfitt/AP)
US rapper Gunna, who was arrested earlier this year along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people, has pleaded guilty in Atlanta to a racketeering conspiracy charge, according to a statement released by his attorneys.

Fulton County prosecutors in May obtained the sprawling 88-page indictment that said members of the Young Slime Life criminal street gang committed violent crimes to collect money for the gang, promote its reputation and grow its power and territory.

Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, appeared in court on Wednesday and entered what is called an Alford plea, which allows a person to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that it is in his best interest to plead guilty.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the rapper said in the statement.

Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago
Gunna was arrested earlier this year along with fellow rapper Young Thug (pictured) and more than two dozen other people (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Kitchens was sentenced to five years, with credit for time served and the balance suspended, said Steve Sadow, one of his attorneys.

He also must do 500 hours of community service, including 350 hours speaking “to young men and women about the hazards and immorality of gangs and gang violence, and the decay that it causes in our communities”, Mr Sadow wrote in an email.

He also is not allowed to have any guns or to have contact with others charged except through his attorneys or music label.

The trial for others charged in the indictment is set to begin next month.

Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, co-wrote the hit This is America with Childish Gambino, making history when it became the first hip-hop track to win the song of the year Grammy in 2019.

Fulton County prosecutors said that in late 2012, he and two others founded Young Slime Life, a violent criminal street gang that is commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Young Thug
Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, co-wrote the hit This is America with Childish Gambino (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Separately, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Walter Murphy, another person charged in the indictment, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have said he co-founded the Young Slime Life gang with Williams. Murphy was sentenced to 10 years, with one year commuted to time served and nine years of probation, the newspaper reported.

Kitchens said in his statement that when he became affiliated with YSL in 2016, he did not consider it a gang but rather “a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations”.

His focus was entertainment, he said, “rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the black community”.

Kitchens is signed to Williams’ Young Stoner Life record label. He scored his second No 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with DS4Ever this year.

