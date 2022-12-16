Sports quiz of the year 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Sports quiz of the year 2022

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 6:02 am
Eve Muirhead, Adil Rashid and Beth Mead all enjoyed success during 2022 (PA)
Eve Muirhead, Adil Rashid and Beth Mead all enjoyed success during 2022 (PA)

As another year draws to a close, sports fans will be looking back on the last 12 months which saw plenty of highs and lows.

There were tears of joy at thrilling success – and also a few shed over the near miss of what might have been.

Here, the PA news agency tests your knowledge on some of the key sporting events of 2022 – but no peeking at the answers at the bottom!

Michael Smith at the PDC World Darts Championship final
Michael Smith finished as runner-up at Alexandra Palace (John Walton/PA)

Q1: Who beat Michael Smith to claim the PDC World Championship title for a second time in January?

Q2: With defending champion Novak Djokovic having seen his visa cancelled, who went on to win the Australian Open men’s singles title in Melbourne?

Q3: Following a dismal Ashes campaign, who left their role as England men’s cricket head coach during February?

Q4: Eve Muirhead guided Great Britain’s women’s curling team to gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing with victory over which nation?

Q5: In March, Rachael Blackmore rode which horse as she became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Q6: Which country won the Grand Slam in the 2022 men’s Guinness Six Nations?

Q7: Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen won the Grand National on which 50-1 shot at Aintree?

Q8: Which South African won the first individual title of the controversial LIV Golf series held at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead?

Ronnie O’Sullivan celebrates with the 2022 World Snooker Championship trophy
Ronnie O’Sullivan celebrated another world title at the Crucible in May (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Q9: Who lost in the final of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield as Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a record-equalling seventh title?

Q10: A consortium headed by which American agreed terms to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in a £4.25billion deal?

Q11: Who scored the only goal as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the men’s Champions League final in Paris?

Q12: Which English golfer who won the 2022 US Open at Brookline?

Q13: Who came off the bench to score the winning goal in extra-time as England beat Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley?

Q14: Who defeated Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon?

Q15: The 2022 Commonwealth Games were hosted by which city?

Q16: Who won Britain’s first all-around gymnastics gold at the European Championships in Munich?

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes (left) with second place Sergio Perez of Red Bull at the British Grand Prix
Who finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton (left) and Sergio Perez to top the podium at Silverstone? (Tim Goode/PA)

Q17: Who celebrated his first Formula One victory by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July?

Q18: Which team won the final of the men’s Hundred with victory over Manchester Originals at Lord’s?

Q19: Jake Wightman secured gold for Great Britain in which event at the IAAF World Championships in Eugene?

Q20: In October, how did England cricketer Jonny Bairstow suffer a broken leg and dislocated ankle which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup?

Spain v Great Britain – Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals – Group Stage – Day Three – Emirates Arena
Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett celebrated an unlikely victory for Great Britain to make the last four of the Billie Jean King Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Q21: Great Britain beat which country 3-0 in a deciding group match in Glasgow to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time in 41 years?

Q22: England fell to a narrow defeat by New Zealand in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland, ending a run of how many consecutive Test match victories for the Red Roses – 25, 30 or 35?

Q23: Which bowler took three wickets to help England win the men’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling victory over Pakistan in Melbourne?

Q24: England suffered a dramatic 27-26 golden-point loss to which country in the men’s Rugby League World Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium?

Q25: Who scored Wales’ only goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Answers

Q1: Peter Wright
Q2: Rafael Nadal
Q3: Chris Silverwood
Q4: Japan

Rachael Blackmore celebrates on A Plus Tard
Rachael Blackmore celebrated a landmark victory on A Plus Tard at Cheltenham (David Davies/PA)

Q5: A Plus Tard
Q6: France
Q7: Noble Yeats
Q8: Charl Schwartzel

Judd Trump
Judd Trump was beaten 18-13 in the World Championship final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Q9: Judd Trump
Q10: Todd Boehly
Q11: Vinicius Junior
Q12: Matt Fitzpatrick

Chloe Kelly scores for England in the Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley
Chloe Kelly (centre) was on target in extra-time as England beat Germany to win Euro 2022 on home soil in July (Danny Lawson/PA)

Q13: Chloe Kelly
Q14: Elena Rybakina
Q15: Birmingham
Q16: Joe Fraser

Q17: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Q18: Trent Rockets
Q19: men’s 1500m
Q20: Bairstow slipped while approaching a tee box during a round of golf

Q21: Spain
Q22: 30
Q23: Sam Curran
Q24: Samoa
Q25: Gareth Bale

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented