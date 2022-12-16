10 sporting stars to look out for in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
10 sporting stars to look out for in 2023

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 6:03 am
Morgan Gannon is one of PA’s 2023 stars to watch (Mike Egerton/PA)
Morgan Gannon is one of PA’s 2023 stars to watch (Mike Egerton/PA)

With a host of major World Championships set to take place in 2023, the PA news agency picks out 10 young stars who are best placed to take their respective sports by storm.

Funmi Fadoju (Netball)

Vitality Roses v Uganda She Cranes – Motorpoint Arena – Wednesday 5th October
Funmi Fadoju (left) is set to be a big part of England coach Jess Thirlby’s plans (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fast-rising Fadoju is at the forefront of a new wave of England netball stars. Named as a reserve for the Commonwealth Games in the summer, Fadoju subsequently starred in series against Uganda and Australia, and will play an integral role in her country’s 2023 World Cup bid.

Richard Mansell (Golf)

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 – Day Four – St Andrews
Richard Mansell is ready to build on a stellar year in 2022 (Steve Welsh/PA)

The 27-year-old Mansell enjoyed by far the best season of his career in 2022, missing just five cuts in 25 starts and qualifying for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai for the first time, recording four top-10 finishes in the process.

Rehan Ahmed (Cricket)

Notts Outlaws v Leicestershire Foxes – Vitality Blast T20 – North Group – Trent Bridge
Rehan Ahmed has enjoyed a spectacular rise through the ranks (Simon Marper/PA)

The Leicestershire leg-spinner was fast-tracked into the Test squad for the winter tour of Pakistan at the age of just 18. Equally adept with red and white ball, and with a Championship century already on his CV, Ahmed is well-placed to continue to make waves next summer.

Morgan Gannon (Rugby league)

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – Betfred Super League – Headingley Stadium
Morgan Gannon is set for a surprising positional switch (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 19-year-old Gannon has made a meteoric rise since making his Leeds Rhinos debut in 2021 and his progress is set to continue under coach Rohan Smith. Originally a back-rower, Gannon has been training at stand-off, hinting at even more of an impact in Super League in 2023.

Maya Le Tissier (Football)

Manchester United v Aston Villa – Barclays Women’s Super League – Old Trafford
Maya Le Tissier (right) could prove central to England’s World Cup hopes (Tim Goode/PA)

The 20-year-old defender joined Manchester United from Brighton in the summer and subsequently made her England debut in the 1-1 draw with Norway in Murcia in November. Le Tissier is set to be part of the Lionesses squad for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Henry Arundell (Rugby union)

London Irish v Worcester Warriors – Gallagher Premiership – Gtech Community Stadium
Henry Arundell continues to rip down the wing for London Irish (Steven Paston/PA)

Arundell marked his international emergence by scoring a stunning solo try in the first Test against Australia in July. The London Irish wing sensation is recovering from a foot injury but is set to be central to the thinking of Eddie Jones’ Twickenham replacement.

Jack Draper (Tennis)

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Jack Draper is already ranked inside the world’s top 50 (John Walton/PA)

Draper has continued to progress since his stunning arrival in the big time in 2021, when he reached the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club then took a set off Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Currently a career-high 42, Draper also reached the NextGen semi-finals in October.

Joe O’Connor (Snooker)

Cazoo UK Championship – Day Four – York Barbican
Joe O’Connor reached his first ranking final in December (Nigel French/PA)

O’Connor’s first ranking final appearance at the Scottish Open in December may have ended in a crushing 9-2 defeat to Gary Wilson, but the Leicester 27-year-old earned gushing praise from Ronnie O’Sullivan and looks best placed among the sport’s few under-30s to make an impression.

Keely Hodgkinson (Athletics)

European Championships Munich 2022 – Day Ten
Keely Hodgkinson is poised to start turning silvers into gold (Marius Becker/DPA)

After clinching a trio of high-profile silver medals including world and Olympic silvers behind the brilliant Athing Mu, the 20-year-old 800-metre star is looking to ascend to the top step of the podium in 2023, culminating in the World Championships in Budapest in August.

Caroline Dubois (Boxing)

Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields Weigh-In – Genesis Cinema
Caroline Dubois has big plans as a professional (John Walton/PA)

Since turning professional in the wake of the Tokyo Olympics, Dubois – sister of heavyweight contender Daniel – has wasted no time, racking up four wins and already starting to call out Irish superstar Katie Taylor. The 21-year-old is set to accelerate further through 2023.

