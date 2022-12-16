Lionel Messi’s World Cup history with Argentina star set for appearance record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Lionel Messi’s World Cup history with Argentina star set for appearance record

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 8:02 am
Lionel Messi will become the World Cup appearance record holder on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lionel Messi will become the World Cup appearance record holder on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lionel Messi will break the record for the most World Cup appearances when he leads Argentina out against France in Sunday’s final.

Barring injury, Messi will beat Germany great Lothar Matthaus’ record with his 26th appearance at the finals since his debut 16 years ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his history on the game’s biggest stage.

2006

Appearances: 3
Goals: 1

Messi was used mainly from the bench in his first World Cup as a teenager, coming on to score a late goal and round off a 6-0 win over Serbia – then known as Serbia and Montenegro.

He started against the Netherlands in Argentina’s final group game but was back as a substitute in the last-16 extra-time win over Mexico on his 19th birthday. He was not involved as the Albiceleste exited on penalties in their quarter-final against Germany.

2010

Lionel Messi
Messi was ever-present in South Africa (Niall Carson/PA)

Appearances: 5
Goals: 0

By now a fully-fledged starter and wearing his trademark number 10 shirt, Messi played every minute of Argentina’s campaign but was kept off the scoresheet in all five games.

He did manage an assist for Carlos Tevez as they again beat Mexico in the last 16 – but once more they were eliminated in the next round by Germany, this time 4-0.

2014

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, left, and Lionel Messi after collecting the Golden Glove and Golden Ball respectively in Brazil
Individual recognition was no consolation to Messi as Argentina lost the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Appearances: 7
Goals: 4

Germany continued to frustrate Argentina and Messi, but not before he had inspired them to the final at the Maracana home of arch-rivals Brazil.

Messi played all but 23 minutes of his side’s seven games, scoring four goals and also netting in the penalty shoot-out that saw off the Netherlands in the semi-final. He was named player of the tournament for his efforts.

2018

Lionel Messi at the 2018 World Cup
Messi impressed in Russia but Argentina came up short (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Appearances: 4
Goals: 1

A disappointing tournament for Argentina under the management of Jorge Sampaoli, but Messi largely remained as impressive as ever.

He opened the scoring against Nigeria in their final group game as they bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Croatia with a vital win. Having drawn with Iceland in their opening match – a game in which Messi missed a penalty – Argentina had done enough to limp through to the last 16 but waiting for them there were Group C winners France, who came out on top of a 4-3 barnstormer despite two Messi assists.

2022

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has remained key to Argentina’s fortunes (Adam Davy/PA)

Appearances: 6
Goals: 5

With the current tournament being painted, Michael Jordan-style, as a “Last Dance” for Messi, he has been a talismanic presence once more and inspired their run to the final after a shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia.

The 35-year-old has scored in five of their six games – admittedly with the help of four penalties, netting three – to jointly lead the Golden Boot standings with France forward and Paris St Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Three assists on top of that mean he has been directly involved in eight of Argentina’s 12 goals, with his mesmeric run to set up the third against Croatia for Julian Alvarez arguably his most memorable contribution of another stellar tournament.

All-time appearances: 25
Goals: 11

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented