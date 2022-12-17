Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 24

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 9:20 am Updated: December 17, 2022, 2:28 pm
Rescue teams continue the search for victims (Vincent Thian/AP)
Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of a woman and two children, raising the death toll from a landslide on an unlicensed campground in Malaysia to 24, with nine people still missing.

Selangor state fire chief Norazam Khamis said the bodies of a mother and son were found buried under three feet of mud and debris.

The body of a little girl was found later.

He said there was hope of finding survivors if they had clung on to piles or branches or rocks, with pockets of air, but that chances were slim.

Authorities said 94 people were sleeping at the camping site on an organic farm early on Friday when the dirt fell from a road about 100 feet above them and covered about three acres.

Most were families enjoying a short holiday during the school break.

The victims included seven children and 13 women.

A mother and her toddler daughter were found on Friday hugging each other in a heart-rending scene, rescuers said.

Seven people were taken to hospital and dozens more were rescued unharmed.

Rescuers worked in teams on Saturday to comb through debris as deep as 26 feet.

Excavators were deployed to clear mud and fallen trees and rescue dogs were sent to sniff out possible signs of life and cadavers.

Officials said nearly 16 million cubic feet of debris – enough to fill 180 Olympic-sized swimming pools – hit the campsite.

Authorities have said the landowners did not have a licence to run a campground.

Officials are unable to pinpoint the exact cause of the landslide, which came without warning, but believed it could be due to underground water movement while the year-end monsoon rains made the soil unstable.

The government has ordered all campsites nationwide that are near rivers, waterfalls and hillsides to be shut for a week to assess their safety.

The campsite in Batang Kali, about 30 miles north of Kuala Lumpur, is a popular recreational site for locals to pitch or rent tents from the farm.

But authorities said it has been running illegally for the past two years. It has permission to run the farm but no licence to operate camping activities.

