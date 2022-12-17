Part of haul from 2019 German museum jewellery heist recovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Part of haul from 2019 German museum jewellery heist recovered

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 2:50 pm
Visitors in the Jewel Room of the Green Vault museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace of the Dresden State Art Collections (Jens Meyer/AP)
Visitors in the Jewel Room of the Green Vault museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace of the Dresden State Art Collections (Jens Meyer/AP)

German authorities said they have recovered a significant number of the 18th-century treasures stolen from Dresden’s Green Vault museum in a spectacular break-in more than three years ago.

Prosecutors and police said in a statement that they secured 31 items in Berlin overnight, including “several pieces that appear to be complete”.

They were taken to Dresden, more than 160 kilometres (100 miles) away, where police and then officials from the authority that oversees the city’s art collections plan to check their authenticity and examine whether they are intact.

Some prominent items are still missing, authorities said.

Saturday’s statement gave no details of where exactly the items were found and in what circumstances.

But they said that the find was preceded by exploratory talks between prosecutors and the defence in an ongoing trial over the theft on a possible agreement that would include the return of stolen items.

They added that they can give no further information ahead of the next trial session scheduled for Tuesday.

Six men went on trial in Dresden in January, accused of gang robbery and arson over the November 25 2019 robbery.

The German nationals were accused of stealing jewellery with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros (£99 million).

Officials said at the time that the items taken included a large diamond brooch and a diamond epaulette.

The treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony was established in 1723 and contains around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials on display in Dresden’s Royal Palace.

Prosecutors have said that the suspects laid a fire just before the break-in to cut the power supply for street lights outside the museum, and also set fire to a car in a nearby garage before fleeing to Berlin.

Visitors in the Jewel Room of the Green Vault Museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace of the Dresden State Art Collections
Visitors in the Jewel Room during the reopening of the Green Vault museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace of the Dresden State Art Collections in May 2020 (Jens Meyer/AP)

Saxony’s regional culture minister, Barbara Klepsch, said officials are waiting to see experts’ assessment and discover what condition the recovered pieces are in.

“I remain hopeful that the wound opened in the historic Green Vault in the 2019 robbery will soon be closed,” Ms Klepsch said in a statement.

“This shows that, even three years after this painful break-in, it is worth not giving up hope and pursuing all tracks that arise.”

