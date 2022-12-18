Minnesota Vikings claim NFC North with biggest comeback in league history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minnesota Vikings claim NFC North with biggest comeback in league history

By Press Association
December 18, 2022, 5:44 am
The Minnesota Vikings have mounted the biggest comeback in NFL history to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 and win the NFC North (Abbie Parr/AP)
The Minnesota Vikings have mounted the biggest comeback in NFL history to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 and win the NFC North (Abbie Parr/AP)

The Minnesota Vikings have mounted the biggest comeback in NFL history to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 and win the NFC North.

The 33-point halftime comeback surpassed the previous record of 32 set by the Buffalo Bills against the Houston Oilers in the 1992 playoffs.

The Colts piled on 17 unanswered points in the first quarter followed by another 16 in the next, leading the home side to be booed off US Bank Stadium.

Kevin O’Connell, who has now won 11 of his first 14 games as Minnesota head coach, admitted he spent the break challenging his team to claw back their first division title in five years.

“It was probably the most motivated I’ve been to challenge our players, so they just knew that regardless of the outcome today, that first half was not good enough,” O’Connell said after the game.

“It will never be acceptable to have that type of performance, regardless of the outcome today.

“Nobody is happier to be NFC North champions. The way we earned it, I think, will stick with a lot of us for a long time, but there’s still a lot to go back and make sure we rectify.”

Something clicked halfway through the third quarter, with the Vikings then outscoring the Colts 39-6 to guarantee their playoffs spot.

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in the second half, with his side scoring five times over seven possessions and Greg Joseph completing the comeback as he kicked a 40-yard field goal in overtime.

The AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens missed their star signal-caller, the injured Lamar Jackson, in a road loss to Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

Watson, in his third game for the Browns after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, threw a touchdown pass in his home debut as Cleveland defeated the Ravens 13-3 and kept their slim playoffs hopes alive.

And in the night’s final game, the Buffalo Bills joyfully slid in the snow and into their fourth straight playoffs after Tyler Bass kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired in their 32-29 AFC East win over the Miami Dolphins.

