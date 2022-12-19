Five dead and suspect killed in mass shooting in Toronto suburb

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five people have been shot dead by a 73-year-old gunman at a block of flats in a Toronto suburb, Canadian police said.

The gunman was also killed by police, authorities said.

Chief James MacSween of the York regional police said one of his officers fatally shot the suspect at the building in Vaughan, Ontario.

Police did not identify the suspect or name the deceased, and the motive is not known at the moment.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which is involved whenever there is a death or serious injury involving police, said that the dead suspect was 73 years old.

Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a unit of the building in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)

“Horrendous scene,” Mr MacSween said late on Sunday. “Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims.”

One person shot by the suspect is being treated in hospital and is expected to survive, the police chief said.

Mr MacSween said he did not have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building.

Police evacuated the building but MacSween said there was no further threat to the community. Residents were allowed to return home early on Monday.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada, and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the world’s safest big cities.

Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to US experiences with gun violence.